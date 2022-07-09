Ireland international Josh Cullen set for reunion with Vincent Kompany after Anderlecht accept Burnley’s €3m bid

Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen is set to join Championship side Burnley, according to reports in Belgium.

Anderlecht rejected a bid of €2 million from Burnley last week but have now reportedly agreed a deal for €3 million. Cullen was absent at Anderlecht training on Friday and he’s expected to undergo a medical on Monday.

In the last two seasons, the 26-year-old had been a mainstay in Vincent Kompany’s side, featuring 78 times. Kompany was appointed Burnley manager last month, and it appears he’ll be taking the Ireland international with him to Turf Moor.

A product of West Ham’s academy, Cullen signed for the Belgium club in October 2020 for €600,000, and is set to leave the club with one year remaining on his current deal.

“Those who admire his work-rate the most are his teammates,” said Kompany of Cullen last year. “He has only one thing in mind, the team. If the team wins, it is because he did a lot of jobs that the others could not do.”

Cullen started all eight of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers last year and could join his compatriots Nathan Collins and Kevin Long at Turf Moor. Kompany is also keen on signing 21-year-old Jason Knight. Fellow Irishmen Luke McNally and Dara Costelloe have also penned new deals at Burnley in recent weeks, as the club looks to win promotion back to the Premier League.