Ireland international Jamie McGrath ‘unsettled’ by transfer saga as Championship side show interest

ST MIRREN manager Jim Goodwin admits that Ireland international Jamie McGrath has been unsettled by speculation about his future and, having dropped the midfielder, says he wants McGrath's situation firmed up as soon as possible.

McGrath is out of contract with St Mirren at the end of this season and while they have offered him a long-term contract extension, they are resigned to losing him, with Championship side Birmingham City the latest club linked with the Meath native. Aberdeen have backed out of the race.

Former Ireland cap Goodwin had hoped to at least keep McGrath until the end of this season but he left the Ireland man out of the side for Tuesday's league game against Dundee United, their first match back after the winter break, and says he will omit the midfielder again.

“Jamie did not feel that his head was in the right place for the game. If Jamie McGrath is available then Jamie plays, it’s as simple as that. But it’s not about any individual. I need boys who are 100 per cent committed to the St Mirren cause," Goodwin told Renfrewshire Live Sport:

“It’s about the team and Jamie wasn’t in a good place. There’s been a lot of speculation and it’s been messing with his head. We will need to get it resolved as soon as possible. If he’s here then he’s all in for St Mirren. If he’s not we will need to get a deal done pretty quickly and get him moved on," Goodwin added.