Ireland international Derrick Williams set to sign for LA Galaxy

Ireland international Derrick Williams is set to follow in the footsteps of Robbie Keane by signing for LA Galaxy.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Blackburn for the MLS and has been in Los Angeles serving a quarantine period ahead of completing his move.

Williams is out of contract with the Championship club at the end of the season and has been considering the US option for some time.

He has endured an injury interrupted campaign and is currently on the sidelines with a quad problem that was expected to rule him out for the remainder of the English season.

As the MLS runs off a summer calendar, Williams is working towards being ready for his new club as soon as possible.

The defender was born in Germany to an Irish mother and an American father who was serving in a US army base at the time.

After moving around a bit, the family relocated to Waterford when he was seven and Williams made his name there as a promising footballer with Aston Villa the start point in his UK journey.

He is eligible to play for Ireland, USA and Germany and came through the FAI ranks.

The versatile performer made his Ireland debut under Martin O'Neill in 2018 and has three caps to his name.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in October after travelling with Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad to the playoff in Slovakia.

Keane was linked with the LA post before they appointed Greg Vanney as manager in January with the club seeking to improve after a disappointing drop since their peak years when the Irishman was an influential figure in their success.

