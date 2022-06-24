Ireland international Darragh Lenihan completes move to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan on a four year deal.

The move was well flagged since Lenihan made the decision to leave his first senior club Blackburn, turning down a new contract offer to move to their Championship rivals.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is a big fan of Lenihan who was captain at Blackburn and has made over 200 appearances at Championship level.

The Meathman made his competitive Ireland debut in the Nations League draw with Ukraine earlier this month.

“I've been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time, in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men," said Wilder, who tried to sign the 28-year-old when he was manager of Sheffield United.

“I'm putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it. He's a proper football player and I'm delighted.”

“One of the things I looked at, at the end of the season, was the culture and personality of the team. Without dwelling too much, we put ourselves in a fantastic position and didn't get over the line. For me, perhaps it was because of the personality of the team.

“We didn’t have enough players who really could dig in and grab that opportunity. Darragh plays under pressure. He's a difficult opponent. He wants to win. It's a big signing. He's played in all sorts of positions. He even played right-back for Tony (Mowbray).

“We know what Tony’s qualities are and what he demands from players, and I know how highly he thought of Darragh. He can play left of a three, right, centre. He can play as a two. It was a no brainer.”