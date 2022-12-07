Ireland international Aaron Connolly's future in doubt in Italy after Venezia chairman's comments

Aaron Connolly made the move to Italy at the start of the season. Image: Sportsfile.

Ireland international Aaron Connolly's future in Italy is in doubt, after Venezia’s chairman admitted the club would try to seek a ‘solution’ with Brighton next month.

The 22-year-old signed a one-year loan deal with the Serie B side last July, after falling down the pecking order at Brighton. He endured a difficult loan spell at Middlesbrough in the second half of last season, before opting for a move to Italy to rediscover his form.

The Galway native featured in Venezia’s first five games of the season, and failed to find the net, but has not been included in a matchday squad since early September, despite being back fit in recent weeks.

Venezia chairman Duncan Niederauer revealed the club intends to speak to Brighton next month, with Connolly’s future now thrown into doubt.

“Connolly? The player is not injured, he was, but he’s fine now,” said Niederauer.

“He has had some adaptation difficulties. We will talk to Brighton in January to find a solution. In January and June.”

The seven-cap international has not featured under Stephen Kenny since the home draw to Azerbaijan in September of last year. The striker returned to Jim Crawford’s U-21 side last September, and impressed in the first-leg Euros play-off, before Ireland were defeated by Israel on penalties.

He is under contract at the Seagulls until June 2024, but with the likes of Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav ahead of him, it looks like Connolly’s future lies away from the Premier League club.