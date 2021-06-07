Ireland Hungary for the fight says Egan as stand-in captain aims to build momentum after Andorra victory

After a long wait for the first win of Stephen Kenny's reign as Ireland manager, stand-in captain John Egan wants the side to use tomorrow's friendly away to Hungary as a way to build momentum ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Hungary host Ireland in Budapest, in front of an expected crowd of 10,000, in their final warm-up game of a Euro 2020 campaign which sees them face World Cup winners France, reigning European champions Portugal and Germany, and Egan is keen to see more of the spirit shown in last week's 4-1 win over Andorra ahead of those September tests.

“It might be a friendly, but we want to try and build momentum to take ourselves into the next round of internationals, and that's what we'll try to do tomorrow night," Egan said at a media conference in Budapest today.

"I think after any win, there's confidence in any squad. Obviously, with no disrespect, we expect to be beating Andorra. We did that and now we're coming up against, I suppose, an established outfit in Hungary. They've been playing together for a while and they've obviously qualified for a major tournament, so it's going to be a tougher game.

“But we're confident. We've been enjoying training and there has been probably a bit of a relief and a bit of a smile on people's faces after the win, which is good, so hopefully we can take that in now to the game tomorrow night and hopefully we can play as well as we can and get a result.”

Egan, who takes over the captaincy in place of the injured Seamus Coleman, is certain to start in central defence, as Kenny decides whether to recall Shane Duffy or give another cap to Dara O'Shea, but Egan is a fan of West Brom defender O'Shea.

"I am very impressed, yeah, we have a lot of young players coming through, which is exciting. Dara made the step-up to Premier League and international football, he took to it really well, he's a consistent performer, he's a really good player and to see someone so young come in and be so composed is fantastic.

"Hopefully it's only the start for Dara. He's a great lad, he wants to learn and improve, he has a good head on his shoulders and I am sure that will take him very far," Egan added.

"We have some really good centre-halves, it's really good competition. We're all directing each other to be better and that should work out well for the team. We have a lot of young players coming through all over the park, the competition in the whole squad is getting better and that's the key for players to direct themselves on and try to get into the team."