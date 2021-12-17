Ireland host Ukraine for Nations League opener in gruelling June schedule

Robert Pires draws out the Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 League Phase Draw at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ireland will welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium for their Nations League opener but then face gruelling trips to Armenia and Ukraine either side of the visit of Scotland in a hectic ten-day window.

Stephen Kenny will have to prepare his side for four extremely challenging fixtures in the June period with Ukraine arriving in Dublin 4 on Saturday June 4.

His team will be on their travels to Armenia in the aftermath for a tough encounter in Yerevan on Tuesday June 7.

Ireland will then come back to base for the visit of Scotland on Saturday June 11 with the pair of Saturday dates sure to help the FAI from a ticket selling perspective and help to meet Kenny's prediction of full houses.

Read More

However, there will be no time to reflect on a weekend with a Scottish presence in town as Ireland will be packing their bags again to head for the return meeting in Ukraine on Tuesday June 14 with the four game period a by product of the change of the calendar brought about by the 2022 World Cup moving from summer to winter.

The final two matches of the group will take place in September with Ireland travelling to Scotland on Friday September 23 before finishing things up by welcoming Armenia to Dublin on Tuesday September 26, a winnable conclusion if Kenny's charges were in contention at the point.

In reality, they will have a fair idea of where they stand once the June marathon is out of the way.

Nations League: Republic of Ireland fixtures

Saturday, June 4: Rep of Ireland v Ukraine (7.45pm)

Tuesday, June 7: Armenia v Rep of Ireland (5pm)

Saturday, June 11: Rep of Ireland v Scotland (5pm)

Tuesday, June 14: Ukraine v Rep of Ireland (5pm)

Friday, Sept 23: Scotland v Rep of Ireland (7.45pm)

Monday, Sept 26: Rep of Ireland v Armenia (7.45pm)