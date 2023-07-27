Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers signs season-long loan deal with Stoke City

Mark Travers is on the move from Bournemouth.

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers says he's looking forward to the ‘next step in his career’ after signing a season-long loan deal with Championship side Stoke City today.

The 24-year-old joins from Bournemouth, where he made 12 Premier League appearances last term before losing his starting place to Brazilian shot-stopper Neto.

He returned for the Cherries final league game of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Everton last May, but has now dropped down a division in search of regular football and joins fellow Irish international Enda Stevens at the Britannia.

Travers picked up the Golden Glove award in 2021/22 as his 20 clean sheets helped Bournemouth clinch second place and promotion to the Premier League.

“This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I am pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City,” said Travers upon signing.

“It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the Club, especially with the new signings that are arriving.

“I have heard good things about the Club from players here now, including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens and others who have played here before.

“I feel like this is an exciting project and the next step in my career. The season is only just around the corner and I cannot wait to get going.”

Stoke City begin the Championship campaign at home to Rotherham on Saturday August 5, and Travers may come up against his Ireland colleague Gavin Bazunu when the Potters face Southampton on October 3.

“For a goalkeeper of his age to have already achieved what he has in the game is rare and remarkable,” added Stoke’s Technical Director Ricky Martin.

“He has featured in international football, played in the Premier League and, perhaps most importantly, was a standout performer when Bournemouth got promoted a couple of seasons ago.

“There was of course a keen interest in Mark from other clubs, so we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come to Stoke City.”

At international level, the three-cap Maynooth native made his senior competitive debut a 3-2 defeat to Serbia in March 2021, with Stephen Kenny opting to drop him afterwards while he has not featured since.