Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney signs two-year deal with London City Lionesses

Moloney (30) joins from Reading who she made over 200 appearances for, having joined in 2009. The Slough native helped Reading to the WSL 2 title in 2015 and has been capped six times for Ireland, who she qualifies for through her paternal grandparents.

London City finished third in the WSL 2 last season, three points off the title, and Moloney joins fellow Irish international Kyra Carusa at the club who arrived last February.

“I've really enjoyed my first week with the team," said Moloney, who was included in Ireland’s World Cup squad this summer.

"The group has been very welcoming, I feel like I've been able to slot in right away, and I'm looking forward to the season now.

"After seeing the success the team had last season and the presentation put forward by the coaching staff, it's clear that the club is heading in the right direction and I'm looking forward to getting started."

“Grace joins us after being in camp with the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup for an extended period. We’re really excited to have her here, as she is a great personality to add to the squad,” added London City assistant coach Nicola Williams.

“From her first training sessions with us, we can already see that she actively communicates with her teammates and will be able to bring her experience from playing in the Women’s Super League.

"Grace’s distribution with her feet and her hands is really impressive, which is definitely going to be important for us.”

London City Lionesses begin their season away to Sunderland on Sunday August 27, while Moloney may face her former club Reading when the sides meet a fortnight later.

Meanwhile, Galway United have confirmed that forward Gemma McGuinness has completed a move to AFC Bournemouth.

McGuinness signed for the Tribeswomen from Sligo Rovers last January and netted five goals in 16 appearances this season.

The former Ireland U-19 international also scored the winning goal in Galway’s All-Island Cup final win against Cliftonville last month, which secured the club’s first senior trophy in 25 years.

“All at Galway United would like to thank Gemma for her efforts and professionalism during her time with United and we wish her the very best of luck in the future,” said the club in a statement today.

"I feel like I’ve gained so much in the past couple of months with Galway United. The people I’ve had around me, the support from the girls, the staff, and the management has been incredible from day one,” added McGuinness, ahead of linking up with the National League Division One side.