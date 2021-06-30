Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to join Portsmouth in loan deal

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has signed a loan deal with League One side Portsmouth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is joining Portsmouth on loan for the forthcoming Football League season.

The Dubliner said earlier this month that he was determined to go out on loan from Manchester City again and gain more experience and it's understood that a number of clubs made an approach for his services.

However, it has been decided that the former Shamrock Rovers keeper will return to League One level to play for an ambitious Portsmouth side managed by Danny Cowley.

The move should be finalised in the next 24 hours with Bazunu preferring Portsmouth to alternative options and he just needs to complete a medical before the switch is finalised.

Bazunu spent last term with Rochdale and was kept very busy in a side that eventually suffered relegation.

Portsmouth will expect to be challenging at the opposite end of the table and only missed out on the play-offs this term following a slip up in the final round of fixtures.

Stephen Kenny will be interested by Bazunu's movements after starting him in Ireland's last four games.

He involved Bazunu in the draw with Hungary earlier this month because he wanted him to sample an Irish game in front of a packed stadium, and the 19-year-old is firmly in contention to start September's World Cup qualifiers.

However, a really impressive cameo off the bench from Caoimhin Kelleher highlighted that Ireland are exceptionally well served in that position and gametime at club level could prove significant in their battle.

Bazunu signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League champions last summer and is highly-regarded at City.