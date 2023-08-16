Ireland forward Kyra Carusa rejoins San Diego Wave after stint at London City Lionesses

Carusa (27) has joined the NWSL side on a free transfer following a six-month spell in London. San Diego currently sit sixth in the NWSL and the move will see Carusa line out with US icon and two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan.

The 27-year-old started all three of Ireland’s World Cup matches in Australia this summer and has been capped 15 times in total. The forward has had previous spells at French side Le Havre, before she spent three years at HB Koge in Denmark where she scored 30 goals in 57 games and won back-to-back league titles.

“We started following Kyra closely this offseason and we are excited to welcome her to the club,” said San Diego Wave manager Casey Stoney, who has previously been in charge at Manchester United.

“She will bring healthy competition to our forward group and provide the team with much-needed depth for the rest of this season. She’s just coming back from the World Cup and eager to make a difference to help her hometown make a run deep into the playoffs.”

Meanwhile, Ireland midfielder Niamh Farrelly has joined London City Lionesses, and joins international teammate Grace Moloney who signed a two-year-deal with the Women’s Super League 2 side yesterday.

Farrelly (24) joins the English club on a free transfer from Parma Calcio where she spent the previous 12 months. The two-time Women’s Premier Division winner with Peamount has been capped four times for Ireland since making her debut against Belgium in January 2019, but missed out on Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad this summer.

“The club has been successful over the last couple of seasons and I think that we can push for promotion,” said Farrelly upon signing a one-year-deal.

“I was really impressed when I spoke with Carolina (Morace) and Nicola (Williams) about their ambitions and how they develop players. After playing in Italy, I think I will be able to fit in quickly under the coaching staff. My first two days with the team have been great, everyone has been really welcoming and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Farelly could make her debut in the club’s opening game away to Sunderland on Sunday August 27, as the club targets promotion to the WSL having missed out on the title by three points last season.