Ireland defender Richard Keogh told to take cut in wages if he is to stay at Derby County

The 33-year-old defender sustained serious knee injuries following a team-bonding night out last month which will rule the 26-times capped Irish star out of action until late next year.

Keogh was in the back seat of team-mate Tom Lawrence’s car when it crashed into a lamp post after the night out at the Joiners Arms in the Quarndon area of Derby on September 24.

Wales striker Lawrence and team-mate Mason Bennett were fined, banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service for their part in the car crash.

While both men appeared in court on October 15 after being charged with drink driving, Derby also fined Lawrence and Bennett six weeks’ wages each.

Crash scene: The wreckage of the team-mate’s car in which Richard Keogh was injured. Photo: Derbyshire roads policing unit

According to a report in The Telegraph, Keogh faces being sacked for gross misconduct if he chooses not to accept a reduction to his £1.3million annual salary.

A Derby spokesman said: "The process is ongoing and in order not to prejudice any of that process we will not be making any comment until the conclusion of our investigation."

Keogh was in attendance Derby's 1-0 win over Wigan at Pride Park last Wednesday.

His reported £25,000-a-week contract runs out at the end of next season and it is believed his current deal will be amended if he agrees to new terms.

It is understood Keogh has 14 days to decide whether to stay at the club on reduced wages.

