Ireland defender Niamh Fahey takes ‘easy decision’ to sign new Liverpool contract

Niamh Fahey, a lifelong Liverpool fan, is proud to be the Reds' skipper and has signed a new deal with the club

Liverpool have announced captain Niamh Fahey has extended her contract with the Women's Super League outfit.

The 35-year-old Ireland defender has put pen to paper on a one-year extension running to next summer, for what will be a sixth season with the Reds.

Fahey has made 106 appearances for the club since arriving in 2018 after leaving Bordeaux.

She said on Liverpool's official website: "It was an easy decision and I'm delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club - I couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

"I'm already massively excited for next season. I've been here five years, seen a lot of changes but the position we're in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.

"I'm delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table."

Liverpool finished seventh last season in what was their WSL return campaign after two seasons in the Championship.

Boss Matt Beard said: "Niamh's a fantastic person, a fantastic leader and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country.

"She's our captain and we're delighted she's decided to extend her contract."