Ireland defender Megan Campbell signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool defender Megan Campbell has penned a new contract at the club.

The Ireland international played a key role in Liverpool's FA Women's Championship winning season, as they gained promotion to the Women's Super League.

The 28-year-old had previous spells at Manchester City, Florida State and Raheny United. The Drogheda native has struggled with injury in recent years, and missed out on April's World Cup Qualifier against Sweden with a swollen knee. She was included in Vera Pauw's squad for February's Pinatar Cup, her first call-up since October 2019.

“Off the back of such a successful season for us as a club, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” said Campbell, who is also famous for her long throws.

“A big reason I wanted to stay also is the togetherness of this team, it’s like something I’ve never been a part of before. Everyone fights for everyone. I think we tend to thrive around each other. We’re going to have a long pre-season ready to go into the WSL all guns blazing.”

Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard also spoke of his delight about the new contract.

“Meg had a frustrating first half of the season with the injury but she worked really hard to get back to fitness," he said.

"She then played an integral part in the push for promotion. Her throw-in is so dangerous but she’s a very talented player away from that and she’s fully deserving of this new contract."