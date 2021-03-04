Ireland defender Derrick Williams signs two-year deal with LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of Ireland international Derrick Williams on a two-year deal.

And the former Blackburn Rovers defender will not be affected by restrictions on foreign players in the MLS outfit as his holding of a US passport will make the bedding-in process easier.

Williams moved to LA last week to complete the formalities and as he has cleared the quarantine process, he will be free to hook up with his new team-mates.

“Derrick is an experienced defender who has played at a high level in England and internationally,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese.

“We believe Derrick will strengthen our defense (sic) and add competition to the position. We are excited to have Derrick join the squad and look forward to his contributions to the club.”

Born in Germany where his father, a member of the US armed forces was based, Williams was raised in his mother's native Waterford and he joined Aston Villa as a 16-year-old.

After a spell with Bristol City he moved to Blackburn in 2016.

Eligible for Germany, Ireland and the USA he declared for Ireland in his teens and Martin O'Neill handed the former youth cap his senior debut against France in 2018.

He was capped twice more under Mick McCarthy but was denied an appearance last year under Stephen Kenny when he was forced to withdraw from the squad following a positive test for Covid-19.

Williams' move came after a strong recommendation from Ireland's record goalscorer and Galaxy legend Robbie Keane.

Williams' agent Graham Barrett said on Instagram: "Joining one of the most famous clubs in the world is a big deal at any point in time but doing so on the back of a glowing recommendation from the greatest MLS player of all time makes the move even more special for Derrick"

Online Editors