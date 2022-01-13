Ireland defender Cyrus Christie moves on loan to Swansea from Fulham to try and get first-team football

Cyrus Christie has joined the Irish contingent at Championship side Swansea City on loan in a bid to gain first-team football.

The Republic of Ireland defender is under contract with Fulham until the end of the season, but he has been completely frozen out, his last league appearance back in August 2020, and they have now agreed to let him join Swansea on loan until the end of the season. Fellow internationals Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi are already in the first-team squad.

Christie's move to Swansea was related to the position of full back Ethan Laird. He was on loan to Swansea from Manchester United but was recalled by United last week and sent out on loan again, to Bournemouth, and Swansea had to move quickly to bring in a replacement and they will add Christie to their squad immediately.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan to Nottingham Forest and played just once, in the League Cup, for Fulham this term.

Christie told the Swansea website: "I am buzzing that it is done and I am really happy to be here.

"I am looking forward to playing some football again, I spoke to the manager (Russell Martin) and straight away he almost made my mind up for me.

"It has been a tough time recently where I have not been able to show my full ability.

"The opportunity has been hard to come by, so I want to come here and show that quality and prove it.

"I want to help the lads push up the league and this is a league where anything can happen, especially with those games in hand."