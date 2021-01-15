Ireland captain Katie McCabe says sorry to Arsenal manager after controversial Dubai trip

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro says the three players – including Ireland captain Katie McCabe - who travelled to Dubai, causing their league match against Aston Villa to be postponed, have apologised.

Despite London being under tier four lockdown restrictions, the three players flew to Dubai.

On returning, one tested positive for Covid-19 leading to others self-isolating and the game being delayed. McCabe was not one of the players who tested positive.

Montemurro confirmed that his players travelled for "official" purposes and were therefore not breaking guidelines, but admitted their decision to travel had caused "disappointment" at the club.

"From my perspective, it's about the moral compass, and the consequences of these situations," the manager said.

Montemurro refused to confirm if Arsenal had issued any punishments to the players who travelled, saying the club had "taken it up internally".

A lack of public apology from the players has also compounded the disappointment within the sport, although they have said sorry to their team-mates, some of whom were angered by the festive jaunt.

The Irish Independent contacted Arsenal in an attempt to interview McCabe this week but there has been no reply to the request.

"There is obviously disappointment of the situation, the way it panned out.

"The players have apologised for their actions, we have dealt with it internally, and for me the really important thing is that it doesn't happen again, and it is all about actions now."

A similar incident involving four Manchester City players testing positive for Covid-19 after a trip to the United Arab Emirates led to City being one of three games to be called off last weekend.

It also comes after Arsenal defender Jen Beattie was diagnosed with breast cancer in October.

When asked by BBC Sport whether the trip had put Beattie's health at risk, Montemurro said: "In the moment, in the situation, they probably didn't think of those situations, they probably didn't think of that.

"But I can guarantee you going forward from now that they have understood the effect of their actions, the repercussions of what could have happened.

"We can't change the past. Are we disappointed it happened? Absolutely. Are we going to make sure these situations are dealt with properly? Absolutely. We are going to make sure that they learn from their actions and that these actions don't happen again."

