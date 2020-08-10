Ipswich Town weigh up contract offer for Stephen Ward

Ipswich Town are considering a contract offer for former Ireland defender Stephen Ward following his exit from Stoke City.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after he was let go by Stoke but Ward was determined to continue his playing career and he has joined League One side Ipswich for pre-season training.

"Stephen is with us for a little while," Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill said. "He's training with us and will have a look at the club and we will have a look at him. It’s no more than that at this stage."

Ward started 15 games for Stoke last season and played a role in their successful fight against relegation but was then released by manager Michael O'Neill.

