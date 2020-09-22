Ipswich sign Ireland U-19 international Mark McGuinness on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal have sent Ireland U-19 cap Mark McGuinness out on loan to Ipswich Town so the defender can gain first-team experience.

McGuinness (19) has been with the Gunners since he was ten and progressed to the first team squad in pre-season, scoring for Mikel Arteta's side in a friendly win over MK Dons. Now Arteta has agreed to loan him to Ipswich for the season.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Mark all the best for his season with Ipswich Town. The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes," the club said.

Eligible through the parentage rule, McGuinness has been in the Ireland setup since U-16 level, where he was first capped by Paul Osam and has progressed to U-19 level.

Last month, Ireland U-21 team boss Jim Crawford said he would welcome a loan move for the player.

"I know Mark well, he's someone I was trying to get into the U-18s but he had a bad run of injuries," Crawford said.

"He's definitely somebody who is on the radar. He's a big lad, in both boxes, he's a huge player but he can pass the ball too, he's strong and he's somebody that we have to monitor if he goes on loan, see how he's doing and I have no doubt he'd have every chance."

Also on the move is Dubliner Ryan Burke who has joined Yeovil Town on loan from Birmingham City until January.

"I was looking to go out on loan and when I heard Yeovil were interested in me, I was delighted. The first thing I thought was I want to get down there right away and just get playing," says Burke, previously with Crumlin United and St Patrick's Athletic.

Online Editors