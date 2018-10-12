French prosecutors have reportedly opened an investigation into allegations of match-fixing regarding Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade.

French prosecutors have reportedly opened an investigation into allegations of match-fixing regarding Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade.

'Investigation launched' into allegations of match-fixing for PSG vs Red Star Belgrade - reports

According to L’Equipe, French authorities started investigating the fixture after receiving a tip-off from Uefa.

It’s been claimed that, prior to last week’s clash, a senior figure at Red Star placed a £4.4m bet on his team to lose by a five-goal margin.

PSG went on to beat their Serbian opponents 6-1 at the Parc des Princes, with Neymar hitting a hat-trick alongside goals from Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

With the score at 5-0 with 16 minutes to play, Marko Marin pulled one back for the visitors but Neymar restored PSG's five-goal advantage with his third strike in the 81st minute.

Red Star travel to Anfield for their next Champions League group game before heading home to Belgrade for the return fixture in November.

When approached for comment regarding the match-fixing allegations, Uefa told The Independent: “Uefa never comments on potential, or the existence of, investigations into alleged match-fixing as to not compromise the process of such investigations.

“Uefa only communicates on specific cases/matches once disciplinary proceedings have been opened and/or decisions have been taken.”

Online Editors