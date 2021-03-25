'You're always disappointed to lose the game, especially going 1-0 up' - Seamus Coleman

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman admitted that the plaudits from a positive display away to Serbia can't make up for a defeat in the first game of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Republic had led 1-0 thanks to a headed goal from Alan Browne, the first goal scored by Ireland in eight games, but slack defending by the away side and good finishing, especially from two-goal substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic, gave Serbia a 3-1 lead. James Collins bagged a late consolation for Ireland.

The Irish now regroup for Saturday's test at home to Luxembourg and while Coleman stressed there were positives in the display, there was also disappointment.

"You're always disappointed to lose the game, especially going 1-0 up," Coleman said.

"Obviously we had a new system tonight and I thought we did it quite well, ultimately if you concede three goals at this level, chances are you'll lose the game.

"That's massively disappointing, but there are a lot of positives to take. I thought we tried to play out from the back, we did it well at times, we probably could have stayed a bit braver as the game went on but we'll learn from that, I'm sure.

"We're disappointed, we had some good performances individually, but we wanted to come here and win the game so that's a disappointment," added the captain.

Meanwhile, Alan Browne raged at the failure to award Aaron Connolly a penalty - but admitted the away side should be looking in the mirror as they reflect on the reasons for the defeat.

Browne was unhappy that Connolly was denied a 'stonewall' spot kick in the early stages of the second half, feeling it would have been a different game if the Italian official had pointed to the spot.

"We feel hard done by but we won't dwell on it," he said.

However, the Preston player acknowledged that Ireland will have to reflect on the sloppy nature of the second goal they conceded with his take going beyond blaming keeper Mark Travers.

Similar to his manager Stephen Kenny, he pointed out that Serbia created the chance from an Irish goalkick with the hosts winning the first and second balls before Aleksandar Mitrovic chipped the ball over the stranded Travers.

"Their second goal comes from our goal kick. It's about staying switched on. We were probably caught out a bit," said Browne, who scored Ireland's opening goal.

We are obviously massively disappointed. The bottom line is we need results. I think the performance was alright. A bit of naivety cost us on the night. You need to hold out until half-time at one-up and it’s a different game. And the second goal comes from a goal kick which was really disappointing.

"We've got to look at the goals conceded and try to rectify that going forward but for the most part I thought we played really well. The boys worked their socks off."

Browne said that fatigue was a factor in the Irish side in the second half. He was eventually replaced, and his Preston colleague Jayson Molumby was the first to be withdrawn with Kenny stating that the Waterford man's lack of action was a factor in the decision to call in Jeff Hendrick.

"I felt I was tired, I know the boys were as well," said Browne. "We gave everything. The gaffer obviously felt it was time to make a change. In the end, it's disappointing not to get anything out of it.

"We believe in ourselves and believe in our teammates and we fought until the end. It wasn't to be but there are some positives we can take from it."

Online Editors