Young Bayern Munich star named in Ireland U19 squad for Wales clash

Bayern Munich 17-year-old Ryan Johansson has been called up to the Ireland U19 squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Wales.

Bayern Munich 17-year-old Ryan Johansson has been called up to the Ireland U19 squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Wales.

Johansson, who played for the Bayern Munich first team in a friendly over the summer, has previously featured at underage level for Sweden but is now set to pull on the green jersey for the first time.

The versatile teenager, who can play in defence or midfield, was born in Luxembourg but qualifies for Ireland through his mother, who is from Westmeath.

Johansson will link up with a number of talented players in Tom Mohan's squad, which includes striker Troy Parrott, who recently signed a professional contract with Spurs after a stellar performance at the U17 European championship.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (St Patrick's Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Tom Gaston (Girondins de Bordeaux), Jack James (Luton Town), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jordan Doherty (Sheffield United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Ryan Johansson (Bayern Munich), Jason Knight (Derby County)

Forwards: Jonathon Afolabi (Southampton), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers),Glen McAuley (Liverpool), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Smallbone (Southampton)

FIXTURES

Republic of Ireland v Wales, City Calling Stadium, Longford, 9 Sept

Republic of Ireland v Wales, Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway, 11 Sept

Online Editors