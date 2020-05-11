'You weren’t just my dad, you were my hero' - Ireland star Shane Duffy pays tribute after father Brian passes away

Irish footballer Shane Duffy has paid tribute to his father Brian who has died aged 53.

Mr Duffy is understood to have passed away at his home in Co Derry.

Originally from Ard O’Donnell in Letterkenny, the 53-year-old was well known in football circles and was a regular at Republic of Ireland matches home and away.

Posting on Instagram, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane described his father as his hero.

"You weren’t just my dad, you were my hero, my idol," he said in his tribute.

"I’ll miss ringing u after the match and you telling me how sh**e I was.

"Daddy I love you and miss you. Look after us all now. Every time I put that green shirt on for our country I’ll be thinking about you because I know how proud you were of me playing for Ireland.

"Love you and miss you."

Online Editors