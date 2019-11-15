'You played 120 minutes... the last thing you want to do is then get into a fight' - Richard Dunne on THAT chat with Thierry Henry

The legendary centre-half was talking to David Kelly. Daniel McDonnell and Aidan Fitzmaurice on a special podcast to mark the anniversary and revealed that he wasn't even certain what exactly had happened until the French striker confessed on the Stade de France turf in Saint-Denis.

"I don't really think I understood that he (Henry) had done it at that stage," Dunne said.

"But then he came over and said 'I handled it'.

"I was like thinking, 'what do you want me to do about it? You should have said that 20 minutes ago.

"I can't see the benefit in someone coming over and saying 'I handled it'.

"I don't give a f**k, it's over. We lost."

Other players who played that night such as Shay Given have commented that Henry was lucky he chose Dunne to sit beside as many of the rest of the side would have reacted differently.

"It's a good job he picked Dunney to sit with - he is a lovely, calm individual," Given previously remarked. "There's a fair few in that team who would've told Mr Henry where he could shove his apology."

The former Man City defender explained that despite his warrior-like qualities on the pitch, after giving everything for two hours, getting involved in a row wasn't something he considered.

"You played 120 minutes and put everything into the game, the last thing you want to do is then get into a fight or start scrapping people in the middle of Parc De France," he added.

"I think it was Mick McCarthy who said I should have boxed him or something like that at the time. As soon as you box them it's like 'no, I shouldn't have done that'.

"I don't see the benefit in it. If it was the other way around, I think we would have done the same."

