'You never want to lose your first game'- Mick McCarthy weighs in as Stephen Kenny makes Irish dugout debut

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy saluted Shane Duffy as he salvaged a draw for new boss Stephen Kenny with a last-gasp equaliser against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Duffy was at fault as Bulgaria snatched a 56th-minute lead through Bozhidar Kraev after Duffy lost his man in the box, but he made up for that with a late leveller to ensure Kenny avoided defeat in his first game in charge.

"Big Shane is impossible to stop from set-pieces and he has come up with another great header and a captain's goal," McCarthy told Sky Sports. "Ireland certainly deserved a draw in this game. They were the better team throughout, so well done to Stephen and his coaching team.

"I always fancied Ireland to score from a set-piece and it was good reward. It would have been bitterly disappointing and unjust if they had lost that game. Big Shane has made up for the goal that conceded with a wonderful header.

"You never want to lose your first game in a job and to concede a sloppy goal like that was disappointing. Big Shane has been caught out and he will be disappointed with that. The Bulgarian lad has strolled in between the two Ireland defenders and produced a good finish, but they got what they deserved in the end."

McCarthy described his successor's first team selection against Bulgaria in Sofia as 'experimental', as he suggested more experienced international performers will return for the Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia next month.

Callum O'Dowda, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were among those handed a start by Kenny in his first match as senior Ireland manager, with McCarthy suggesting the more tried and tested performers are likely to be on the team-sheet for the vital game in Bosnia.

"We all know what the likes of Shane Long, Callum Robinson and James McClean can do and Stephen probably wanted to look at some of the younger lads and give them a chance," McCarthy told Sky Sports.

"He wanted to give the young lads a chance to step up and show what they can do and in the first half they showed good signs.

"If Idah and Connolly had four or five games for their clubs under their belts, they could have made a bigger impact, but Stephen and his coaching staff will appreciate that they have not played for a good while and he will take that into account.

"Idah stuck to his task well. He is a young man learning his trade and it was difficult for him to play the lone striker role, but he worked hard and will get a lot from the experience.

"Connolly is a real threat with his pace, and O'Dowda showed what he can do in the first half, but this was an experimental team in many ways and by the time we get to the Euro 2020 qualifier in Bosnia, David McGoldrick could be back and Stephen will have the option of using some tried and tested players."

Ireland captain Shane Duffy admitted he was disappointed with his personal performance on a night when he accepted the blame for Bulgaria's opening goal, as he admitted his late equaliser was a 'bittersweet moment'.

"It was nice to get the goal at the end," Duffy told Sky Sports. "Overall, I was disappointed with the game and I will take the blame for the goal. I didn't get in quick enough and they punished us. Disappointing, but hopefully I can put it behind me.

"I think we were the better team. The chances they got were from our mistakes or our sloppy play, so this was a disappointing result.

"We had a lot of possession and we have been working on that over the last few days. A lot more possession-based and even when we went 1-0 down, we didn't resort to lumping it, so that was positive. It was important that we didn't lose the game."

