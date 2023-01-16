‘You know what you get from Jeff’ – Paul Ince praises Jeff Hendrick after two-goal display

PAUL Ince has praised Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick for his form with Reading and says that the veteran is responding to his critics with some strong displays.

Before last weekend, Hendrick had scored just once in 26 games for the Royals but he scored twice in the first half at home to former club QPR, that game ending in a 2-2 draw. The 30-year-old, who is on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United, had been under scrutiny this season but manager Ince is happy with the player.

"You know what you get from Jeff. There are some people who have too much to say about him especially in this club in the press but he is one you can trust," Ince told Berkshire Live.

“He gives you six, seven or eight out of ten. He is not a glamorous player by any means but you get what it says on the tin and if you add goals to his game then you've got a very good player. I was pleased for him. He'll be disappointed because scoring twice should be enough to win at home.

"But he is a great lad and the others love him. He trains like a demon every day. He is very professional and I like professional players and he is one you can trust. The thing about football ultimately is that you've got to have 11 players you can trust. Sometimes you don't pick the players with the most talent but ones you can trust week in, week out and Jeff is one of those,” added Ince.