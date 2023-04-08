‘You have to go through adversity to get something big’ – Denise O’Sullivan joins 100-cap club

From the quaint manner of her first call-up to the national team – a letter through the door from the FAI – to her new status as a 100-cap wonder, Denise O’Sullivan has packed a lot into her years as an Ireland player.

And the Cork native, who will join the ranks of the centurions when the US-based midfielder lines out against the USA in Texas today (7.30pm Irish time), says the lows on her route made the highs – such as World Cup qualification – even sweeter.

Players like Niamh Fahey, Áine O’Gorman and Louise Quinn have all reached the 100-cap mark under Vera Pauw and today, North Carolina Courage player O’Sullivan moves into the same bracket, 12 years after she made her mark by scoring on her senior debut away to Wales in 2011.

“It’s amazing, an absolute honour to play for my country. I dreamt of this since I was a kid but to be going on to get 100 is something really special,” says the 29-year-old.

“It’s almost surreal. As a kid, I dreamt of playing for my country, I was always obsessed with football. To be going on to get 100 with this team, a very special team that I have known for 10 years, I’m very excited and very proud.

“I made my debut in 2011 against Wales and got on the scoresheet twice, so it was a pretty big game for me. Back in that time, there were players around me, the likes of Ciara Grant, Emma Byrne, Yvonne Tracy – she really took me under her wing at the time. So they really helped me during those years.

“My debut is something I will always remember. Now to go onto my 100th cap, the journey has been incredible. Hopefully there are many more to come.”

Sue Ronan was the manager who gave a teenage O’Sullivan her senior debut in 2011 but the girl from Cork city suburb Wilton also recalls her first summons, at underage level, spending days up in Dublin at the AUL complex training and trying to impress.

“Going back, we used to get a letter in our door. I remember getting that call-up from the U-15s, going to that tournament it was incredible at that age to get a call-up. I was really nervous at the time, it was a huge thing for me. Then to go in and realise quickly how intense it is. It was really special,” she recalls.

On that journey came tough times – a series of unsuccessful qualifying campaigns and defeat to Ukraine which closed off a route to the most recent European Championship finals – which was especially hard to take.

“Yes, 100pc, the heartbreak of that away game against Ukraine. For weeks after that I didn’t sleep. It was absolutely devastating to be so close to a major tournament and then to not get there. That was definitely the lowest moment of my career and of this team,” she says.

“But we have grown a lot now and that moment brought us to the best moment of my career, and that would be the night against Scotland, qualifying for the World Cup. It was incredible. It was so deserved for this team. We have grown from those moments. We have grown a lot as a team, we are after becoming really mature and we can handle these high-pressure games now.

“Those moments, you have to go through adversity to get something big and the bonus is going to the World Cup. We are really proud and really excited and we just want to go there and do the country proud.”

Deserving her tag of a world-class player, O’Sullivan has played with and against the best in the business in the US – two members of the USA squad for this game are club-mates of hers. It was always a sore point for her to see friends jet off to play for their countries at major finals while she stayed home. That was until Ireland ended their wait for qualification by reaching the World Cup finals.

“With the past six years at the Courage I have been in teams with five or six international players always going to a major tournament, and I was the one left behind, so it was always gut-wrenching at that time.

“You’re wishing that you could be going along with them but now I am doing it, it’s a really exciting time and I am buzzing to be going with this team as it’s a very special team,” she adds.

“Always in the back of my head, I knew we could do it. I think the heartbreak of not going to the Euros really helped us this time around. We’ve matured as a team, we’ve grown as a team and we’re just really happy that we’re going now.”

O’Sullivan has faced the USA four times to date, four defeats without a goal scored by the Irish side, so she’s aware how testing the upcoming friendly games will be.

“Every time I’ve played against the USA they are an absolutely incredible team. It was a very, very high intensity game. Even from then (2016) they are a better team now. It’s going to be a really challenging game. They are the best in the world. There’s no better preparation for us.

“They’re the games we want to play. I do feel this team is much more prepared going into this game now. These are the games we want to be playing going into the World Cup. It’s the best preparation for us.

“We want to be involved in these high-pressure moments in games; it’s what we need.

“We’re really looking forward to it.”