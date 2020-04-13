'You have to believe he is good at it' - Brian Kerr on Damien Duff's coaching path to the top

One man who is not surprised by Damien Duff's meteoric rise through the coaching ranks is former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, a man who dealt with 'the Duffer' as teenager and adult.

Duff was announced last week as part of Stephen Kenny’s back-room team, with the 41-year-old giving up a job as Celtic's first-team coach to join Kenny from August 1 in bringing through the ‘kids’ over the next few years and hopefully leading the Boys in Green to a major finals.

All through his years with Blackburn, Chelsea and Fulham, and in the green shirt, Duff was obviously a deep thinker about the game – you soon copped that on the rare occasions he did media work. But his public persona would not have struck many people as being that of a coach or manager of the future.

The days of 'bite, boot and b*****k' managers, who ruled dressing rooms by fear, are long gone. Players, and their agents, now have far too much power in the game for those regimes to last too long.

Expand Close Ireland U20 manager Brian Kerr embraces Damien Duff during the U20 World Cup in 1997. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland U20 manager Brian Kerr embraces Damien Duff during the U20 World Cup in 1997. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

But still, managers need a presence and a passion about them and it was that quality that seemed absent from the Ballybrack man's make-up during his playing career.

You never saw Duff bawling out team-mates over a poor pass or a lost possession. You never heard the slightest whisper from within the dressing room that he was unhappy with anything.

Yet Kerr can see how Duff has evolved over the years – to the point where now, as one of Kenny's trusted assistants, he has a huge say in the future and development of the Irish football team – and of football at all levels in the country.

"Well, the first thing I have to say about Damien is that as neither man nor boy did I have to give him too much tactical stuff – he usually had it all sussed out himself. Once he knew the starting team, he knew what we were trying to do," said Kerr.

"But he wasn't one of those wingers who ignored the defensive side of things either, 'the Duffer' knew what his job was when we hadn't got the ball as much as when he had it."

The former Irish boss is too modest to put himself in the list of top managers that Damien has played under and learned from – Roy Hodgson, Jose Mourinho and Giovanni Trapattoni to mention but three – but Duff would have picked up something from each of them.

"Players do that, they learn from their bosses," added Kerr. "I'm not talking out of school when I say Damien had a lot of time for Roy Hodgson, he linked up with him for a second time when towards the end of his career with Fulham.

"He really liked working with Roy. But I'm sure he would have picked up a lot from a great coach and tactician like Jose (Mourinho) too.

"I suspect his decision to go down the coaching road may have had something to do with the fact that Damien's strong mind would not have allowed him, at career's end, to simply sit there as a semi-idle, former professional footballer," Kerr continues.

Expand Close Damien Duff with Brian Kerr at a celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ireland U20s' third place finish at the 1997 U20 World Cup in Malaysia. Pic : Lorraine O'Sullivan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Damien Duff with Brian Kerr at a celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ireland U20s' third place finish at the 1997 U20 World Cup in Malaysia. Pic : Lorraine O'Sullivan

"He would have wanted structure and discipline in his life, something that retiring pros often struggle to find when they leave the routine of training most mornings and two matches a week.

"So he may have said to himself 'what can I do with my days, what am I good at' and coaching footballers came up as the answer.

"And given that Celtic took him from Rovers, and now Stephen has taken him from Celtic where he had been quickly promoted from U-20 coach to the first team, you have to believe he is good at it."

Duff did draw some criticism a couple of years ago when, as a Shamrock Rovers coach before going to Celtic, he wondered aloud about the true desire of Irish youngsters to make it as professional footballers – were they really willing to put in the hard yards needed to make it in the paid ranks of the game?

"I suspect some of that was pure frustration. Damien could see good lads in front of him on the pitch. But he could also see them being dropped to the dressing room in cars by their parents and then collected, and then brought to a match on a Saturday – and that was it.

Read More

"Given Damien's age, (he was born in 1979), he and that age-group of his – Robbie Keane, Richard Dunne, Stephen McPhail, Barry Quinn – they were the last of the street footballers, used to putting down two jumpers for a goal and playing away on the road outside your house while dodging the odd car during every minute of daylight they could get.

"From then on cars took over the roads and all that stopped. Mind you, you could play an oul' match on the road now," Kerr laughs ruefully.

"But those lads weren't into phones or screens or laptops, it was all just football for him and his generation.

"Maybe Damien's words were just a shot across the bows of young lads from a man who knows – to make it as a pro, you have to live, eat, sleep and breathe the game. Because if you aren't doing it, someone else is."