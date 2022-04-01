'You don't get to these positions by being mediocre' - Chiedozie Ogbene relishing Wembley final opportunity

CHIEDOZIE Ogbene is targeting some Wembley glory with his club just days after he made his mark at international level against the top-ranked side in the world.

And Georgie Kelly could also enjoy a dream debut for Rotherham United at the spiritual home of the English game as the former Bohemians man is at last having some joy in his fitness battle and could play a part at Wembley.

Cork youngster Ogbene was on a high when he returned to his club in midweek, having scored in the 2-2 draw with Belgium in Dublin last Saturday but the focus was soon moved to Sunday's final of the Papa Johns Trophy, against Sutton United.

"It doesn't matter what final you play in, to get to a final it's a sign of hard work and how much you have sacrificed to get there, because there are some big teams that haven't made the final," he told the club's website.

"We've made it, we have had answers to all of the challenges we faced on the journey to get to the final, I've never played in Wembley before, it's a place I do want to play in, a great stadium. It's a credit to ourselves for getting this far as I know how much work we have put in to get here, in the final and in the league, you don't get to these positions by being mediocre."

He added that Ireland camp is still fresh in the memory.

"It was a great time away, we used this international camp to prepare for June, we have the Nations League against tough opponents, and it's a competition we want to do well in. It was great to get the opportunity to represent my country, to play on the big stage is something that everyone dreams of.

"I really enjoyed the moment and made the most of the moment, especially to play in front of the home fans and to have my family there. To get that feeling of playing at the Aviva and on the international stage was fantastic," he told the club's website, admitting that he didn't see his goal go in.

"It was a rush of blood, in the heat of the moment, the ball landed to me, I was in the box and I don't think there was anyone around to say it to so I just did that came into my head straight away, I didn't even see the goal, I just heard the stadium roar, I just looked back and saw the boys celebrating. It was a good moment for me but I think it meant more as I was able to do it in front of my family, especially at home."

"My focus now is on getting us promoted and hopefully having a good day out for the fans. I'm excited now for the final push," he said, the Millers up against Sutton United in the final of the Football League Trophy.

"It would be a good motivation to get some sort of silverware, we're in a final and we're going to win it, we want to win every game. We are playing a good team but we if we can get a good result, it can give is the momentum to finish the league strongly," he added.

Donegal native Kelly has yet to play for the Millers since his January move from Bohs, as he battled a calf injury, but he is in the frame for this weekend.

"Freddie Ladapo and Georgie did their last days of rehab on Thursday and passed with flying colours. They all have a chance to feature on Sunday. Hopefully Georgie can come back well and towards the end of the season, we can give him some game time," says manager Paul Warne.