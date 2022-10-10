‘You can’t go into a group thinking you will finish third, why would you do that’ – Andrews backs squad’s belief for Euro 2024 test

IRELAND assistant manager Keith Andrews insists that the current Republic of Ireland squad possess the belief needed to take on World Cup holders France and Holland in the daunting qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Sunday's draw for the qualifying campaign handed Ireland what Stephen Kenny labelled as the toughest draw possible, with games against France, Holland, Greece and old foes Gibraltar. But while Kenny's No. 2 Andrews also accepts that the draw has not been kind to Ireland, who open the qualifying campaign with a game at home to the current world champions, he says the squad can draw on lessons from their recent World Cup battles with Portugal to instil a belief.

"There is no two ways of looking at the draw, it could have been kinder, when you look are the draw live and see the pots, you want to avoid B and C, especially with France being dropped into Pot 2. They were always the team that nobody wanted, with the players they have," Andrews told 2FM's Game On.

"But I think they [players] do believe, I genuinely do. They are an unbelievable group to work with, to coach, to be around on a day to day basis and they buy into absolutely everything we try to achieve. When you look back at certain games, two against Portugal, we deserved more than a point from the games.

"It's not going to take a lot for the players to believe in what we do, how we are going to go about it, what we need is a bit of consistency. When you play against top teams like we will face in this campaign, you need to be clinical, your concentration levels need to be top drawer, in every component of the game and it's a group effort.

"But from a belief perspective, I don't see that being too much of an issue, they will buy into the game plan. And we have utter belief in what the players can achieve.

"It's a challenge we have to meet head on, one we look forward to. It will be a very difficult task, the level of opposition," added Andrews, who also raised an issue over the fixture list as Ireland do not play on the final matchday.

"Not playing on the last matchday, matchday 10, slightly irked us, in terms of the whole procedure not being transparent and why that happened. There is a possibility around friendlies and UEFA insisting on friendlies, for the integrity of the game, the build up to that France game in March. We have been dealt our hand and we just have to face it," added Andrews, who played down the suggestion that pressure is off Ireland as even if they miss out on a top-two finish from the group, a path to qualification is still open through a Nations League-related playoff.

"You can't go into a group thinking you will finish third, why would you do that? We set very high standards in every training session," he says. "Every session, every meeting matters, we have buy-in from the players so if they got even a whiff in March that we were content with a playoff, that's not what we are trying to build, not something I will put my name to. If that is our fate, so be it but from the outset, we are focused on automatic qualification."

Andrews also reflected on the recent Nations League campaign, where Ireland managed to avoid relegation. "I am big on looking back and how you look forward, and the first place you have to look is in the mirror," he said.

"Watching training sessions back, the meetings we prepared with the players, how relevant they were when it came to the tactical games, the mood around the camp, every aspect of the camp and the games themselves. Looking at individual performances, things we did as a management team, substitutions, tactical shifts, when you look back at the last camp there are obvious frustrations.

"There were really good components in both games, certainly the first half against Scotland, but the most frustrated I felt was when we conceded two goals against Armenia, it brought unnecessary pressure upon ourselves in a game where we were in control, without being absolutely brilliant. How we debriefed after Armenia away, what we had to learn was controlling games, spotting counter attacks which we knew going over there, and we did that really well for 70 minutes in the Aviva, and then all of a sudden we didn't do it so well.

"I have full focus and full belief on what we are trying to do. We had to develop a team, a new way of playing that will stand us in good stead. Has it been absolutely perfect? Of course not, the big thing we need to try and find in the coming months and campaign is consistency.

"If you look back at periods of games, full games in some cases, there have been brilliant moments, collectively we will continue to get better and that needs to be the case going into the next campaign, and we have two good games in November to focus on."

Andrews also played down talk that a rematch with France was a chance for revenge, as he was part of the Ireland side denied a place at the 2010 World Cup finals due to that infamous handball by Thierry Henry in Paris.

"I was probably one of the players who took it better than most at the time, going on a sly bender for 48 hours after helped, it's a distant memory. That's long gone, people will bring it up, our last competitive meeting but there is no extra motivation needed for me other than being a coach for my country at a major tournament," Andrews told Game On.