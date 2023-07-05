‘You can’t defend yourself against a lie’ – Vera Pauw issues statement in response to US allegations

Ireland captain Katie McCabe insists sqiad is ‘fully focused’ for World Cup

Vera Pauw has admitted that allegations relating to her time in charge of Houston Dash from 2017 and 2018 will follow her for the rest of her life but insists that she finds it impossible to answer “a lie”.

Meanwhile her captain, Katie McCabe, has conceded that she cannot speak for every member of her 23-woman World Cup squad in relation to the allegations, including those of weight-shaming, but now also including more serious claims from seven Houston staff in an extensive article in a US website.

“It’s the same story as in December,” said Pauw, speaking ahead of a farewell friendly against France when there was little talk about the farewell friendly against France.

“It is something of a few anonymous players and how can you defend yourself against a lie?”

Pauw then read out a statement she received from Barbara Barend, a Dutch journalist who conducted a report into abuse in gymnastics.

“I don’t put my hands in the fire for anyone,” Pauw said, reading from the statement on a mobile phone.

“But for you and your pedagogically responsible interactions with players, I do that 100%. I know from so many players how important you are, or have been, inside and outside the pitch.

"You go beyond everything to choose the best for a person. Everyone can learn something from that. You can’t defend yourself against a lie.

“And that’s all that I want to say,” added Pauw before saying much more.

“It’s all about coaching, it's not about anything else. I don't want to go into the details because it is nonsense. It’s not true. As I said before, there is great safety in the truth.

“That truth is with me and the people around me, the people who know me, the people who saw me working know that it is not true.

“There's not one single person who knows me for a long time who has put any question mark behind it. So that is my safety and that’s what I’m carrying with me.

“I need to have my full energy for these players. And many players came to me to support and to ask what crap or nonsense it was because they know me so differently - as well as from all the other teams that I've been coaching.

“I want to leave it with that. I will never win from a lie, that is clear now, whatever you do, you don't win from a lie. I have to live with it and carry it with me for the rest of my life, I’m afraid.

“We are going to a World Cup and we have done phenomenally well with this team and we would never have been able to do that with this team unless we had a bond that was so strong and so positive. And so that’s all I want to say about it.

“I’m afraid it will follow me during my life and that has been the agenda.

“Of course I have spoken to the leading players and they all said, they came individually to me and said they hold my back. And that nobody…I have asked specifically if they have ever experienced anything. And they said no, never.”

Pauw was asked why she insisted on co-operating with an article that has once more exploded the entire issue of the Dutch coach’s management style into the public arena so close to a World Cup.

“I had to answer, I did not want to answer. I said, ‘I’m not going to answer this’ because they were doing the same thing and getting the same allegations in instead of going to the double standards.

“I did not want to answer but then they said, ‘oh well we’re going to write it anyway’. I’ve got a whole list of proof of support of players of Houston dash of what happened that was not used, so there was also there an agenda.

“I was flabbergasted that this was coming back to me. The only sentence that I said was, ‘when are you going to deal with the double standards of female coaches?’ That’s the only thing I asked.”

McCabe reiterated her support for Pauw but, asked if she had attempted to corroborate from her squad whether they had experienced any issues with her management style, admitted that she was unable to do so at this stage.

“I can't answer for each and every player. Of course Vera has a style of management that we're used to now over the last two years. It’s something we've worked together, we’ve argued with each other of course.

“You're never going to get on 100% with your manager at times. She pushes me and I push her.

"In my opinion and from my personal relationship with Vera, of course, we've clashed many a times but we’re always professional enough to make sure we are fully focused for the team.

“We know both of our hearts are in the right place in terms of what works best for the Ireland women’s national team going forward.

“The timing of course isn’t great. We’ve obviously went through it back in December. Obviously it's something we've spoken about but ultimately we've got a game tomorrow so our sole focus has to be fine-tuned in on that.

“The timing of the release of the article, it is what it is. It's obviously frustrating because this is such a massive time in Ireland for women's football.

“It's frustrating to see that we can't be here talking about our massive send-off game tomorrow and the fact that we're heading to our first major tournament.

"I know we’ll touch on that but of course takes the sting out of it from the team’s point of view.”