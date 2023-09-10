‘You can't beat nights like that’ – Turkish delight for Ireland U-21 striker Aidomo Emakhu

Aidomo Emakhu of Republic of Ireland celebrates with team-mates Andrew Moran, left, and Bosun Lawal after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier win over Turkey at Turner’s Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

You couldn't wipe the smile off Aidomo Emakhu’s face on Friday night as the Ireland U-21 striker admitted his 96th minute winner against Turkey was the stuff of dreams.

Taking three points from their opening Euro 2025 qualifier seemed unlikely moments after the Millwall forward was introduced off the bench after Turkey regained the lead at Turner’s Cross.

Down but not out, Zak Gilsenan’s late penalty drew Jim Crawford’s men back level for the second time before Emakhu made himself the hero with a superb injury-time winner to lift the roof off Turner’s Cross and ensure the perfect start to the campaign for the new-look U-21 side, who are targeting a first qualification.

"I was halfway celebrating and didn't even know if the ball went in or not!,” laughed Emakhu after the win, as the U-21s stretched their unbeaten run to four ahead of Tuesday’s clash against San Marino in Cork.

“The place just erupted. You can't beat nights like that. It's what you dream about, scoring the winner for your country in a European qualifier. I'll definitely be replaying it in my head about a million times.

“I'm grateful to have had a couple of big moments in my career so far, but that's right up there with the best."

With QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong earning a late call up to Stephen Kenny's senior side and St Pat’s Conor Carty out with illness, 19-year-old Emkahu replaced Celtic’s Johnny Kenny on 72 minutes. The message from Crawford was clear.

"’Just get us the winner’,” said Emakhu, whose winner was supplied by a fine cross from fellow substitute Tony Springett.

“The lads on the bench were saying to me 'you're going to score the winner'. It was just about believing in yourself. In those games, you might only get one chance, luckily I finished it when it came."

“Andy (Moran) was behind me saying 'get yourself in the box'. It landed right where I wanted it and I was there to finish it, so happy days. My phone was hopping! All of the lads are chuffed, it's a great moment.

“It was the first home crowd I have played in front of for Ireland. They gave us a massive lift. They were almost like our 12th man and we enjoyed every minute."

Friday’s win was the second successive game at Turner’s Cross in which the U-21s came from behind to win, following a 2-1 friendly victory over Iceland last March, with Emakhu hailing the character his side showed to battle for the three points.

"It just shows what we're about, what this group is about and what this country is about,” added the Dubliner, who netted his first Championship goal last month after signing from Shamrock Rovers last January.

“To come from behind and get the winner at the end, it shows that the group is very together. You can see that on and off the pitch. It's not just the 11, it's the whole squad. The gaffer, Jim says that. It's about everyone being together and being ready to take your moments when they come."

"He was a massive miss,” said Emakhu of fellow former Hoop Armstrong, who is in the matchday squad for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at Lansdowne Road.

“We were all expecting Sinclair to play (on Friday), but it's a credit to him for being up with the senior squad. It's a massive step. He's a very close friend of mine, we've come from the same place. Everyone dreams about playing for Ireland one day and please God he goes and does that. Regardless of what happens, I'm proud of him.”