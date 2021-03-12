‘You are very lucky’ – Thomas Tuchel hails appointment of ‘top coach’ Anthony Barry to Stephen Kenny’s backroom team

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts at the final whistle after the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday February 4, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Tottenham. Photo credit should read: Clive Rose/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes the FAI are "lucky" to have secured the services of Blues coach Anthony Barry as part of Stephen Kenny's backroom team.

Barry was named earlier this month by Kenny as his replacement for Damien Duff, who quit his role as senior team coach in January. Barry will retain his role with the Chelsea first team while working with the FAI but Tuchel has hailed the talent of Barry and believes he will contribute to Ireland, particularly in set pieces

“You can be very happy. You are very lucky: a top coach will join you and your coaching staff," Tuchel said today of Barry's role with the FAI, Tuchel content to retain Barry from the coaching staff which he inherited from Frank Lampard.

"We didn’t know him before, he was already here under Frank [Lampard[, but from the first moment he was a big part of our coaching team. He’s a fantastic guy with a fantastic character, very open and friendly.

“He has top quality in analysing games and giving his opinion. He is very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises and he is very comfortable in front of the group. He is in charge and the specialist for all set pieces, so he is doing the video sessions and training for set pieces, and is the assistant in any other exercises," added the Chelsea boss.

