1. Good old 4-4-2 suits Irish football and its players. Whenever we go to something different it ends in trouble and it was in the first half, while Ireland were playing 3-5-2, that we lost this Euro 2020 Qualifier to Switzerland. In the second half, doing what they know best, Ireland did better.

2. Yet again the utter lack of creativity in Ireland's midfield was so cruelly obvious. The lads tried, they tried hard on a pudding of a pitch, but there was no spark from the middle of the team to score a goal, not at this level against a team littered with Premier League and Bundesliga starters.

3. The Aaron Connolly experiment worked - and then again it didn't. Connolly showed what he can do in flashes, but, see point 2 above, he never got a decent pass in the match. It was an awful lot to ask of a teenager in such a contest. Maybe the last 20 minutes of the game would have been the time for him.

4. Ireland have scored six goals in seven Euro 2020 qualifiers and two of those matches were against Gibraltar. How long can we wait for one or two of Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi, or anyone else who plays up front, to come through. Until it happens, we are doomed it seems.

5. Now Ireland have to do what we find so hard to do, beat a higher-ranked team in Dublin. Without beating Denmark it is down to how other top-ranked countries do in qualifying as to whether or not a play-off place falls down to Ireland for next March. The problem is that we must beat Denmark without Seamus Coleman and if it comes to the play-off, we will almost certainly be away in the one-leg game.

