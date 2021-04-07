| 0°C Dublin

Writing on wall for Dublin Euros games as lack of crowd ‘guarantee’ narrows UEFA options

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and coach Keith Andrews, left, during a recent training session in Debrecen, Hungary. Andrews has defended the manager's style of play amid calls for an 'old-school' approach. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

UEFA are preparing to replace Dublin as co-hosts of this summer’s European Championships – and could make the call as early as today although issues in other cities may delay the inevitable.

European football’s governing body set an April 7 deadline for representatives in the 12 host cities to let them know what their position was as regards admitting crowds to their scheduled games this summer. The organisers want each venue filled to at least 25pc capacity but the FAI are not in a position to offer that guarantee after ongoing discussions with the Irish Government and public health authorities.

