Wright and Coventry on the mark as Ireland U21s secure impressive qualifier win in Bosnia

Republic of Ireland players celebrate their side's first goal scored by team-mate Tyreik Wright during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier win over Bosnia & Herzegovina. Photo by Fedja Krvavac/Sportsfile

Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland Under 21s began their qualifying campaign for the 2023 European Championships with an impressive victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Second half goals from Tyreik Wright, from the penalty spot, and captain Conor Coventry secured a fourth win in their last six away games for the Irish. It is a major victory for Crawford as he starts his first full campaign since succeeding Stephen Kenny in the role.

With a trip to Dudelange to face Luxembourg on Tuesday, Ireland have a golden opportunity to continue their qualifying quest into next year from a position of strength.

The visitors began the game better, exuding calmness on the ball and intent in getting forward. However, it was Bosnia who went closest to scoring early on. Igor Savic had a header blocked while Dorde Molijoevic glanced wide from a corner.

Gavin Kilkenny, having started the season so impressively for Bournemouth, stood out in the early stages. However, the main threat from both sides in the first half came via set pieces. Neither Jake O'Brien or Joshua Kayode could make the most of Coventry's free kick deliveries.

Crystal Palace centre-back O'Brien had a gilt-edged chance but failed to direct his diving header on target. It came from another Coventry free kick, with Ireland heavily dependant on set plays as any real attacking fluency was lacking before the opener. At the other end, Brian Maher was not duly tested.

Ireland's goal arrived, indirectly, via another free kick. The tireless Ross Tierney drew a foul on the edge of the area. When Bosnian stopper Belmin Dizdarevic spilled Kilkenny's effort, Kayode chased down the rebound and was felled by Luka Malic.

Tyreik Wright scored from the spot, sending Dizdarevic the wrong way. The on-loan Salford City winger (19) was the youngest member of the Irish starting team in Zenica, but he wasn't lacking in composure from 12 yards.

The Bosnians struggled to create chances from play. Amar Dedic forced Maher to be at full stretch from a free kick but the Bray youngster dealt with it comfortably. Ireland remained a threat and Wright was denied by the goalkeeper when played in by Louie Watson.

The second goal came when Kilkenny played a short corner to Wright. He smartly played the ball back to the waiting Coventry who connected and found the far corner.

16-year-old Evan Ferguson, who made his first team debut for Brighton and Hove Albion last week, was introduced late on and was booked within 60 seconds of coming on. Six weeks shy of his 17th birthday, he is Ireland's youngest debutant at Under 21 level in 14 years.

REP OF IRELAND - Maher; Lyons, McEntee, O'Brien, Ferry (O'Connor, 83); Coventry (Johansson, 88), Kilkenny, Tierney; Wright, Kayode (Ferguson, 83), Watson (Noss, 80).

BOSNIA - Dizdarevic; Dedic, Milojevic, Barisic, Malic; M Savic (Drljo, 64), Begic, I Savic (Dokanovic, 64), Kulasin (Tahric, 78), Basic, Masic (Alic, 79).

REF - K Hagenes (Norway)