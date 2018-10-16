'Worst year in living memory' - Keith Andrews serves up explosive rant as he suggests Martin O'Neill should be sacked

Former Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews has accused Martin O'Neill of overseeing one of the most disastrous 12 months in the history of the national team, as he suggested he would be sacked from his role if the FAI had the funds to pay him off.

In a passionate rant on Sky Sports, Andrews accused of failing to O'Neill build a winning mentality in a squad that slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Wales on Tuesday night, with that result ending a miserable 12 months that has also included a 5-1 World Cup play-off defeat and a 4-1 loss in Cardiff last month.

Andrews didn't pull any punches as he questioned O'Neill's suitability to stay in the role, in comments that may highlight the feelings of many disillusioned Ireland supporters.

"It has been one of the worst years in living memory of Irish football, it has been that bad," declared Andrews.

"A lot of it is down to Martin. There has been an old guard shift with experienced players retiring and that has made a difference, but you have to play the hand you are dealt. There is no transfer window, you can't go and buy players, but we should be doing better.

"He keeps going on about Robbie Keane, but you have to stop moaning about what you have and try to build a team spirit. The more they keep hearing that, what's it doing for their confidence. You see them at the end and they are on the floor. The morale is rock bottom.

"They don't know what they are doing. He (O'Neill) mentioned about technical ability and we are lacking in some areas, but they don't have a clue what they are doing. Matt Doherty, when he is in a Wolves shirt, he drives down the right hand side and knows Helder Costa or Jota are rolling inside. He knows the centre-forward is staying high and he has a few options.

"Here he is trying to conjure up something. The players that have shone in a Ireland jersey in the last five to ten years are the ones who can drop a shoulder and make something happen, but everything is off the cuff. It's not good enough and we should be getting more out of these players."

When asked whether O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane should be removed from their roles, Andrews suggested the lack of finances in the FAI coffers may be a factor in that decision.

"Where it is right now is he signed a contract in January and I would be amazed if the hierarchy are happy with that because if they were to change now, it would be too much of an outlay (in compensation)," he added.

"It's same old, same old. I can't see it changing, but do I think it should? Probably.

"I don't know what we are doing. On Saturday against Denmark, I can accept it to a degree, but we need to see an evolution.

"In the second half, we stuck three players on and I used to hate that a club level. Stick on an extra striker on having never worked on it in training. Shane Long was playing as a right winger by the end, but it just looks like it's all off the cuff. Have they worked on playing a narrow 4-3-3 in training? Absolutely not.

"These Plan A, B, C and D's need to be worked on and evidently they are not. It's a massive, massive struggle in every game. These players just need to be fine tuned a little, but at the moment, it's not good."

Online Editors