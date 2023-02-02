World Cup setback for Ireland’s Leanne Kiernan with ‘flare-up in her heel’

Ireland international Leanne Kiernan has suffered a setback in her bid to make the squad for the World Cup finals as Liverpool have revealed that she will be sidelined for at least two months.

Kiernan (23) has been out of action since September due to a serious injury, forcing her to miss the successful conclusion of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign while he’s also been absent for Liverpool in the WSL this term. The club had hoped to see her back in action but coach Matt Beard says that will be delayed.

“We also had some bad news with Leanne Kiernan, who has had a setback. We haven’t really had a break in that top end of the pitch, which has been super frustrating,” Reds boss Beard said.

“Look, it happens in football and you look at the men’s team and it’s similar with three players in their frontline out. But fingers crossed there will be no more.

“Unfortunately with Leanne, her comeback will have to be put back a month now and while we were anticipating the end of February, beginning of March, we are now looking to the beginning of April when she will be able to return.

“It was a flare-up in her heel, so they had to remove a bit of scar tissue, drain some fluid and then give her an injection to help that settle down, so she will be in a protective boot for a week. Hopefully that means she will be back out on the training pitch by the end of next week and then back running the week after that.”

That means she definitely missed Ireland’s friendly against China later this month though Vera Pauw is hopeful that Kieran will be able to prove her fitness before the squad is picked for the July finals.