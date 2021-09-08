World Cup round-up: England denied at the death as Poland cancel out Harry Kane cracker

England were denied victory at the death in Poland as substitute Damian Szymanski cancelled out Harry Kane’s stunner in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier.

Fresh from back-to-back 4-0 victories against Hungary and Andorra, the Three Lions rounded off their September triple-header by heading to Warsaw for what was always going to be their toughest Group I assignment.

England put in a mature performance and Kane silenced the partisan Polish crowd with a fine strike from distance, only for the hosts to roar back as Szymanski secured a 1-1 draw in stoppage time.

Gareth Southgate’s side dropped points for the first time on the road to Qatar, but they remain in control of the group with four matches remaining.

It was a deflating end to what had been a largely positive evening for the visitors, who kicked on after a lacklustre first half and went ahead when Kane’s strike from 30 yards beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Jordan Pickford almost played himself into trouble when his clearance hit Karol Swiderski and looped over his head, but England were pegged back in stoppage time as substitute Szymanski headed home.

Southgate may regret his decision not to make any substitutions on Wednesday, having made 11 changes to the starting line-up and reverted to the team that won against Hungary.

Just like that night in Budapest the England players were booed when taking the knee, having seen ‘God Save the Queen’ applauded by many home fans after initial whistles.

An impressive din did not let up at the sold-out Stadion Narodowy, with Poland unsettling the visitors by translating that intensity onto the pitch during the early stages.

Kyle Walker blocked a threatening attempt from Tymoteusz Puchacz, who Kalvin Phillips picked up an eighth minute yellow card for a foul on – one of a number of refereeing decisions that irked England.

Poland were defending aggressively and Robert Lewandowski’s presence was proving problematic at the other end, with Jakub Moder getting away a driven attempt before Adam Buksa just failed to reach a cross.

England were enjoying the majority of possession but failed to muster a shot on target in the opening period, with Kane missing the target with a wayward header after Mason Mount bent wide.

Lewandowski had Poland’s best effort of the opening period, bundling through to meet a clipped Karol Linetty pass but just failing to get enough on the ball to beat Pickford.

Tensions frayed at the break. Kamil Glik appeared to pinch Walker before a stoppage-time free-kick, with both sets of players clashing at half-time. Harry Maguire was incensed and eventually booked along with the Poland defender.

England looked to land a quick blow when play resumed after the break, with Jack Grealish getting away a low shot from an acute angle that just went wide of the far post.

Szczesny comfortably dealt with a long-range Phillips shot as the visitors continued in the ascendancy, with fleet-footed Raheem Sterling putting Poland’s backline on edge.

England were beginning to find gaps in the Polish backline through patient probing, plus they were a threat from set-pieces and Maguire saw a header come back off the far post before the flag was raised for offside.

Puchacz burst into the box and struck wide of the near post as Poland settled back down, with Lewandowski trying his luck with a long-range strike.

But just as Poland showed flashes of life, England landed a gut punch from distance as Kane took aim from 30 yards and beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny.

The goal moved the captain clear of Michael Owen onto 41 international goals but it did not prove the winner in Warsaw.

Pickford was breathing a sigh of relief when his needlessly delayed clearance hit Swiderski and looped over him, leading him to beat a hasty retreat to stop it crossing the line.

However, that moment injected new life into Poland and their fans, with Lewandowski curling just off target as they pushed.

They pushed on undeterred in stoppage time and the Bayern Munich striker stood up a fine ball to the far post, where Szymanski beat Luke Shaw to head home and secure an unlikely point to the delight of the locals.

Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 0

Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s penalty save earned Northern Ireland a point as they fought out an often intense but ultimately goalless World Cup qualifying draw against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

Peacock-Farrell ensured there would be no repeat of events four years ago – when Ricardo Rodriguez’s hugely controversial spot-kick for the Swiss ended Northern Irish hopes of reaching the 2018 finals – as he got down to keep out a Haris Seferovic penalty which had neither power nor placement.

And Northern Ireland were worthy of at least a point on a night when they looked the more threatening side from open play – thanks in large part to the energy and directness of Shayne Lavery.

Though their industry was not rewarded with a win which would have moved them up to second in Group C, a draw against a side some 37 places above them in the world rankings was another positive result for Ian Baraclough to build on.

Having made nine changes for Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win in Estonia, the manager switched back to the side that won 4-1 in Lithuania last week, with the exception of Ciaron Brown who replaced the suspended Paddy McNair.

Roared on by 16,000 fans, the first major crowd at Windsor Park since November 2019, Northern Ireland started the game on the front foot as they sought to put pressure on Switzerland.

Captain Steven Davis had highlighted Lavery – who got his first international goal in Vilnius – as the sort of player who would get the Green and White Army off their seats and he did just that after nine minutes.

As Switzerland’s defenders left Craig Cathcart’s long ball to each other, the Blackpool striker skipped through to race at goal, though he could not quite get the ball out of his feet before shooting narrowly wide.

But the 22-year-old’s all-action approach was offering Northern Ireland a different sort of outlet, and giving the Swiss defence plenty to think about as the hosts built some sustained pressure.

It all threatened to go wrong just after the half-hour mark, however, when Michael Smith – already on a booking – was guilty of pushing Ruben Vargas to the ground in the area, with Austrian referee Harald Lechner pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Seferovic, but his penalty was too straight and too soft to beat Peacock-Farrell, who saved from the spot for a second consecutive qualifier after his crucial block kept Northern Ireland in front in Lithuania last Thursday.

Lavery was quickly back in action early in the second half, winning a dangerous free-kick when brought down by Manuel Akanji before Denis Zakaria was booked for stopping his run on the halfway line.

Switzerland were able to get more of a foot on the ball as the hour mark approached, carving out a chance for Seferovic which was comfortably held by Peacock-Farrell.

The intensity seemed to have dipped for Northern Ireland, and with Smith pulling up with an injury, Baraclough made a double substitution, sending on young Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley while replacing Conor Washington with Dion Charles.

It was another substitute who had the next chance when the ball fell to him in the box, but George Saville’s shot on the turn was quickly charged down.

Daniel Ballard got up to meet a corner but could not get enough power in his effort, and that was the last of the clear chances as both sides accepted a point on the night.

Wales 0 Estonia 0

Wales’ World Cup qualification hopes were dented by a 0-0 draw against Estonia in Cardiff.

Estonia, ranked a lowly 110th in the world and sandwiched between Guinea-Bissau and North Korea, were bottom of Group E having conceded 15 goals in three games.

But Wales failed to break down stubborn visitors on a night when even skipper Gareth Bale, who was winning his 99th cap, was unable to rescue them and Belgium increased their lead at the top of the group with a 1-0 win over Belarus.

Bale had scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time winner, as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

The Real Madrid forward came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock before a 21,624 crowd as fans returned to the Cardiff City Stadium in large numbers for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bale’s point-blank header was brilliantly saved by Estonia’s Arsenal teenager Karl Jakob Hein before the Real Madrid forward headed against a post late on as Wales pressure intensified.

This was the first competitive match between the two nations with Wales having won friendlies in 1994 and 2009.

Wales had been buoyed by Sunday’s dramatic victory against Belarus and interim boss Robert Page made three changes from that Kazan clash with Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson and Tyler Roberts recalled.

Estonia were without a point in World Cup qualifying but they had scored twice against Belarus, Belgium and the Czech Republic and Wales had to show more defensive resilience than in Kazan, especially in stopping the counter-attack.

Wales were almost ahead after 38 seconds when Bale’s header allowed Roberts to lay the ball into the path of Chris Gunter.

The full-back sped down the right and his cross deserved a better finish than the one Wilson supplied as the Fulham forward slid the chance wide.

Wales dominated possession but were kept in check until Daniel James led a counter-attack for Roberts to set up Bale, whose effort curled high of the target.

Roberts also failed to test Hein from the next Wales attack while Estonia were quick to get bodies around the ball to smother Bale.

Wales might have been awarded a 25th-minute penalty when Marten Kuusk handled Wilson’s cross but French referee Ruddy Buquet waved play on and the incident was not referred to VAR.

Wilson was forced off after taking a knock to the head and replaced by Jonny Williams, who had made a positive impact coming on as a second-half substitute against Belarus.

Wales breathed a huge sigh of relief after 38 minutes as Mattias Kait was invited to shoot from 20 yards and smacked the home crossbar.

Hein did not have a save to make in the first half but the 19-year-old produced a superb point-blank effort to stop Bale profiting from Ben Davies’ free-kick.

Joe Morrell then released Roberts through the middle and Hein stuck out a foot to divert the striker’s shot around the post.

Roberts soon made way for Mark Harris and the Cardiff striker’s excellent movement posed problems for opponents who were appearing to run out of steam.

Hein held on to a Bale header, pushed out another effort from the Wales captain who sent the rebound onto the post and then tipped away Joe Allen’s fierce drive.

Danny Ward stayed alert at the other end to deny Konstantin Vassiljev producing an Estonian sucker punch as Wales failed to score for the third time in four games.