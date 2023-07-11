World Cup Haka row: Netherlands ‘channelling inner strength’, not mocking

A detailed view of a FIFA World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 banner is seen outside the Sydney Football Stadium ahead of the tournament

The Netherlands women’s team have denied their players attempted to mimic the Haka, claiming a video that appears to show their players mocking the traditional Maori dance was instead an exercise on “channelling your inner strength.”

Both Netherlands and Spain have come under heavy criticism after video emerged appearing to show players mocking the Haka in the run-up to New Zealand co-hosting this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Responding to criticism from floods of observers of the clip on social media, the Royal Dutch Football Association claim their players’ dance was “absolutely not” referring to the Haka, defending the short video that was posted on their official Instagram account. It has since been deleted.

Spain’s women’s team have also come under fire in similar fashion after a clip showing four players imitating a Haka was branded “disrespectful” by fans. Spain’s video has also been taken down.

When the Royal Dutch Football Association were asked to comment on the matter, a spokesperson said: “The clip from the video online is part of a training [session] the team recently had in the Netherlands.

“At the physical part of the training, the team did an exercise that was focused on channelling your inner strength and was absolutely not referring to the Haka or mimicking it. There was no intention of showing disrespect to anyone.

“In sports, the Haka is known and admired by all professional athletes. The Dutch women’s football team is no exception to this.

“Our visit to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will provide us with the opportunity to get to know more about both host countries. We look forward to our stay and the pōwhiri ceremony that awaits us.”

Spain and the Netherlands are based on the North Island of New Zealand for the upcoming tournament, competing in groups C and E respectively.

Rugby teams representing New Zealand have been performing the Haka before international fixtures since at least 1888-89.

Spain will face Japan, Costa Rica and Zambia in Group C, while 2017 European champions Netherlands are up against the defending world champions the United States, as well as Portugal and Vietnam.

Fifa has already announced that indigenous flags of Australia and New Zealand will be on display during the World Cup.

“An important step in the delivery and preparation of the tournament was the establishment of an all-women cultural advisory panel to create enduring relationships in partnership with First Nations and Maori communities and to ensure meaningful engagement and inclusion for all cultural touchpoints across the tournament,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

“These significant flags express a spirit of mutual respect, national identity and recognition of indigenous cultures for our hosts.”

Meanwhile, throughout the tournament, Fifa will feature the English and traditional First Nation translation of each host city and place name in use for the event.