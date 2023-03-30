World Cup boost for Ireland as Katie McCabe injury is not long-term

Katie McCabe has received positive news on the foot injury she sustained in the Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Bayern München at the Emirates Stadium

Katie McCabe's World Cup dream remains on course as the injury sustained on club duty last night will not keep the Ireland captain on the sidelines for a lengthy spell.

There were fears, for club and country, after McCabe was seen in a protective boot following an foot injury picked up late on in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Bayern Munich, a win which earned the Gunners a Champions League semi-final berth for the first time in a decade.

McCabe was substituted with a minute to play and was seen on crutches celebrating with her team-mates after the Bayern win.

The 27-year-old Tallaght native had a scan on the injury in London today and Independent.ie understands that the injury is not a long-term one.

She is a major doubt for her club's vital league game at home to Manchester City on Sunday but Arsenal's medical staff will try to have her back in action for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, against either PSG or Wolfsburg, on April 22.

Vera Pauw names her squad tomorrow for two friendly games away to the USA, on April 8 and 12, and she will confirm then if captain McCabe is fit to play in those games but any fears of the Dubliner missing the World Cup finals have been eased.