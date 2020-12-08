World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar added to Ireland's qualification group as fixtures announced

World Cup hosts Qatar have been added to Ireland's qualification group for the 2022 finals.

Qatar, who have qualified automatically as hosts, will play Ireland and other countires in Group A in matches to help them prepare for the finals but those games will not count towards qualification.

The Middle-Eastern nation will have to play their 'home' games against the other nations, including Ireland, at a venue in Europe.

Having planned on being in a five-team group, Stephen Kenny's side now face a triple-header in March, away to Serbia and at home to Luxembourg with a third game at home to Qatar.

There is then a break in the campaign until September with another triple header: away to Portugal and games at home to Azerbaijan and Serbia.

October sees the Republic go to Baku to play Azerbaijan, followed by another game against Qatar, at a venue in Europe, and the final games in November have Kenny's side down to play at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg.

"The FAI will begin to plan for these World Cup games with their Group A opponents immediately now that the fixtures are known but no ticket details will be available for some time as the Associations await developments on the return of fans in the COVID-19 era," an FAI statement said.

Ireland's 2022 World Cup qualification fixtures:

Wednesday March 24, 2021: Serbia (away)

Saturday March 27: Luxembourg (home)

Tuesday March 30: Qatar (home - non-competitive)

Wednesday September 1: Portugal (away)

Saturday September 4: Azerbaijan (home)

Tuesday September 7: Serbia (home)

Saturday October 9: Azerbaijan (away)

Tuesday October 12: Qatar (away - non-competitive)

Thursday November 11: Portugal (home)

Sunday November 14: Luxembourg (away)

