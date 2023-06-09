Women’s World Cup to break record after over one million tickets are sold for the event

Ireland will participate in the most attended women’s sporting event of all-time when they open the summer World Cup by facing hosts Australia in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium on July 20.

FIFA overnight confirmed that over one million tickets have been now sold for the event, surpassing the record total set in Canada eight years ago.

FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino posted on Instagram that the ticket total now stood at 1,032,884, more than double the total that had been sold in January.

Canada’s 2015 edition featured 1.35 million spectators. The 2023 tournament will be the first Women’s World Cup played in two host nations and the first with 32 teams, which has obviously boosted ticket sales.