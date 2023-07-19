Women’s World Cup: Meet the 32 teams ahead of tomorrow’s big kick-off

Ireland players and coaching staff in a huddle during a visit to Stadium Australia in Sydney ahead of Thursday's Women's World Cup Group B opener

Here’s the lowdown on all the 32 nations competing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

ZAMBIA

FIFA Ranking: 77

Manager: Bruce Mwape

Star Player: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli)

Best finish: First appearance

A third-place finish at last year’s African Cup of Nations booked Zambia’s place. The Copper Queens won a first COSAFA Championship last September, as forward Barbra Banda picked up Player of the Tournament with 10 goals. Ireland recorded a 3-2 friendly win over Zambia last month, but the African side hit back with an astonishing 3-2 victory over Germany this month.

MOROCCO

FIFA Ranking: 72

Manager: Reynald Pedros

Star Player: Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

Best finish: First appearance

One of eight sides making their first appearance, Morocco secured their ticket after finishing runners-up in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, also becoming the first Arab nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup. Ireland beat Morocco 4-0 in a friendly in Marbella last November.

South Africa

FIFA Ranking: 54

Manager: Desiree Ellis

Star Player: Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville)

Best finish: Group Stage 2019

Appearing at their second finals, South Africa arrive as reigning African Cup of Nations champions. Ireland’s group opponents Australia defeated Banyana Banyana 4-1 in a friendly last October. Vera Pauw led the side to the 2016 Olympics before stepping down soon afterwards, with former international Desiree Elliss in charge since.

HAITI

FIFA Ranking: 53

Manager: Nicolas Delepine

Star Player: Melchie Dumornay (Reism)

Best finish: First appearance

Haiti secured a first World Cup qualification after a 2-1 play-off victory over Chile last February, with teenage midfielder Melchie Dumornay netting both goals. That’s helped them rise to a highest ever FIFA ranking of 53rd. They face mammoth task to pick up points in a tough group though.

PANAMA

FIFA Ranking: 52

Manager: Ignacio Quintana

Star Player: Lineth Cedeno (Sporting San Miguelito)

Best finish: First appearance

A 2-0 play-off victory against Papua New Guinea secured Panama’s maiden World Cup qualification as they became the final side of the 32 to book their place.

Philippines

FIFA Ranking: 46

Manager: Alen Stajcic

Star Player: Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Best finish: First appearance

Managed by former Australia coach Alen Stajcic, Philippines lifted a first AFF Women’s Championship on home soil last summer. US-born forward Sarina Bolden hit the winning penalty and will be key to their hopes Down Under.

JAMAICA

FIFA Ranking: 43

Manager: Lorne Donaldson

Star Player: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Best finish: Group Stage 2019

A third-place finish at the 2018 CONCACAF Championships earned Jamaica a first World Cup spot, but they lost all three group games in 2019. They face a daunting task against Brazil and France in Group F. Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw hit 20 WSL goals last term.

NIGERIA

FIFA Ranking: 40

Manager: Randy Waldrum

Star Player: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid)

Best finish: Quarter-finals 1999

Nigeria’s manager and their FA locked in a war of words in the lead up to the finals. Waldrum has been highly critical of the association, who then labelled him the ‘worst coach to have handled the Super Falcons’. On the pitch, Nigeria put seven successive defeats behind them with three friendly wins this year and face Ireland in the final group clash.

COSTA RICA

FIFA Ranking: 36

Manager: Amelia Valverde

Star Player: Raquel Rodríguez (Portland Thorns)

Best finish: Group stage 2015

Costa Rica’s semi-final CONCACAF Championship finish booked their spot. Manager Amelia Valverda (36) has been at the helm since 2015 and will look to lead her side to a first knockout stage, as will record goal scorer (43) Rodríguez. Ireland won 2-1 when the sides met in March 2015.

VIETNAM

FIFA Ranking: 32

Manager: Mai Duc Chung

Star Player: Huynh Nhu (Lank Vilaverdense)

Best finish: First appearance

A play-off win last February saw Vietnam qualify for their first World Cup. Having suffered a recent 9-0 hammering by Spain, Duc Chung has said that scoring just a single goal in a tough group would be an achievement.

ARGENTINA

FIFA Ranking: 28

Manager: German Portanova

Star Player: Estefanía Banini (Atletico Madrid)

Best finish: Group stage 2003, 2007, 2019.

Argentina will look to pick up their first World Cup victory at their fourth finals. A third-place finish at last year’s Copa America secured their place at the finals and they arrive in good form with recent wins over New Zealand and Chile.

NEW ZEALAND

FIFA Ranking: 26

Manager: Jitka Klimkova

Star Player: Ali Riley (Angel City)

Best finish: Group stage 1991, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019.

The Ferns have never won a World Cup match with 12 losses in 15 and will hope to change that on home turf, with star players like Leicester City full-back CJ Bott, Celtic’s Olivia Chance and 152-cap captain Ali Roley.

COLOMBIA

FIFA Ranking: 25

Manager: Nelson Abadia

Star Player: Catalina Usme (America de Cali)

Best finish: Round of 16 2015

Colombia qualified after coming runners-up in last year’s Copa America, where they were defeated by Brazil. Captain and record goalscorer (48) Usme will play a star role.

IRELAND

FIFA Ranking: 22

Manager: Vera Pauw

Star Player: Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Best finish: First appearance

Captain Katie McCabe and key midfielder Denise O’Sullivan played big roles in qualifying with 13 goals and 11 assists between them. Pauw will look to guide Ireland through a tough group with Australia and Canada ranked amongst the world’s top 10 sides.

PORTUGAL

FIFA Ranking: 21

Manager: Francisco Neto

Star Player: Ana Borges (Sporting CP)

Best finish: First appearance

Seven wins from 10 saw Portugal secure an intercontinental play-off spot, which they won courtesy of an injury-time goal by Carole Costa against Cameroon. They held England to a 0-0 draw this month and will hope to edge the Netherlands to clinch second in Group E.

SWITZERLAND

FIFA Ranking: 20

Manager: Inka Grings

Star Player: Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa)

Best finish: Round of 16, 2015

Two-time European Championship winner Inka Grings took the reins last January and has called on her side to play ‘aggressive football’, but has yet to earn a first win with five draws and one defeat to date. The Swiss qualified after a 2-1 play-off win over Wales.

KOREA REPUBLIC

FIFA Ranking: 17

Manager: Colin Bell

Star Player: Cho Sohyun (Tottenham Hotspur)

Best finish: Round of 16 2015

Under former Ireland boss Colin Bell, Korea reached a first ever Asian Cup final last year where they were defeated by China. They lost all three group games in 2019. Spurs midfielder Cho So-hyun is their star with 25 goals in 145 caps.

ITALY

FIFA Ranking: 16

Manager: Milena Bertolini

Star Player: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

Best finish: Quarter-finals 1991, 2019.

At France 2019, Le Azzurre beat Australia to top Group C but exited after a quarter-final defeat to the Dutch. The two-time European Championship runners-up topped their qualifying group and will hope to claim second in Group G.

CHINA

FIFA Ranking: 14

Manager: Shui Qingxia

Star Player: Wang Shanshan (Tianjin Shengde)

Best finish: Runners-up 1999

The reigning AFC Asian Cup champions haven't made the final since their 1999 penalty shoot out defeat to the US, played in front of 90,185 at the Rose Bowl. Held Ireland to a scoreless draw last February.

DENMARK

FIFA Ranking: 13

Manager: Lars Sondergaard

Star Player: Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

Best finish: Group Stage 1999 and 2007

Back at a first finals since 2007, the Danes breezed through qualifying with eight wins from eight, scoring 40 goals and shipping just two. They finished runners-up at the 2017 Euros, but failed to make it out of the group in England last summer.

NORWAY

FIFA Ranking: 12

Manager: Hege Riise

Star Player: Asa Hegerberg (Lyon)

Best finish: Champions 1995

Semi-final defeats in 1999 and 2007 have been the closest Norway have come to repeating their 1995 triumph. Star forward and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg, who has lifted six Champions Leagues with Lyon, will be their focal point.

JAPAN

FIFA Ranking: 11

Manager: Futoshi Ikeda

Star Player: Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Best finish: Champions 2011

Nadeshiko defeated the US on penalties to win a first World Cup in 2011 and won silver at the London Olympics a year later. A runners-up finish followed at the 2015 finals, but they exited at the Round of 16 stage in 2019.

AUSTRALIA

FIFA Ranking: 10

Manager: Tony Gustavsson

Star Player: Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Best finish: Quarter-finals 2007, 2011 and 2015.

With nine wins from their last 10, including a victory against England last April which ended the Lionesses' 30-match unbeaten run, expectations will be high for the Matildas, who face Ireland on the opening night.

NETHERLANDS

FIFA Ranking: 9

Manager: Andries Jonker

Star Player: Lieke Martens (PSG)

Best finish: Runners-up 2019

A first major trophy arrived in 2017 as the Dutch defeated Denmark 4-2 to lift the European Championship on home soil, before a World Cup final defeat to the US followed two years later. PSG winger Lieke Martens has hit 58 international goals and will be key.

BRAZIL

FIFA Ranking: 8

Manager: Pia Sundhage

Star Player: Marta (Orlando Pride)

Best finish: Runners-up 2007

Brazil have won eight Copa America titles out of nine, but have not made it past the World Cup Round of 16 since 2011. Six-time World Player of the Year Marta will look to lead them to glory.

CANADA

FIFA Ranking: 7

Manager: Bev Priestman

Star Player: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Best finish: Semi-final 2003

Canada arrive as reigning Olympic champions and beat Australia twice last year. With 190 goals in 323 caps, forward Christine Sinclair will play a crucial role. They face Ireland in Perth on July 26.

SPAIN

FIFA Ranking: 6

Manager: Jorge Vilda

Star Player: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Best finish: Round of 16, 2019

Hopes are high for La Roja after a best ever finish at France 2019, but they arrive after 15 players walked away late last year in protest against Jorge Vilda and his staff, though some have since returned. Back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has netted 126 goals in 281 caps.

FRANCE

FIFA Ranking: 5

Manager: Herve Renard

Star Player: Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon)

Best finish: Semi-finals 2011

Les Blues made the Euro semi-finals last summer, their best finish to date. 10 wins from 10 secured a fourth successive World Cup qualification, before manager Corinne Diacre was sacked last March due to a strained relationship with her squad. Herve Renard took over and his side beat Ireland 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium this month.

ENGLAND

FIFA Ranking: 4

Manager: Sarina Wiegman

Star Player: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

Best finish: Semi-finals 2015

The Lionesses won their first European Championship on home soil last year as four players were included in the World XI. England won 10 from 10 in qualifying with a remarkable 80 goals scored and zero conceded. Hopes for a first World Cup Down Under are high.

SWEDEN

FIFA Ranking: 3

Manager: Peter Gerhardsson

Star Player: Caroline Seger (Rosengard)

Best finish: Runners-up 2003

The Swedes have come runners-up at one World Cup and three European Championships. A 1-1 home draw against Ireland was their only slip up in qualification, as Europe’s most-capped player Caroline Seger enters her fifth World Cup.

GERMANY

FIFA Ranking: 2

Manager: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Star Player: Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

Best finish: Champions 2003, 2007.

Germany won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007 and have lifted eight of the 13 European Championships to date. DFB Frauenteam suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to Sweden in 2019, before England edged them in last year’s Euros decider. They will be keen to avenge both this summer.

USA

FIFA Ranking: 1

Manager: Vlatko Andonovski

Star Player: Megan Rapino (IL Reign)

Best finish: Champions 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019

The back-to-back champions are the team to beat. The USA have never finished below third-place and have lost just four out of 50 World Cup games. The numer one ranked die arrive with nine wins infrom their last nine, including two friendly victories over Ireland last April.