‘Without a shadow of a doubt’ – Stephen Kenny continues to see himself as best option to guide Ireland

Stephen Kenny insists his confidence in his ability to do the Ireland job has not been dented by Nations League disappointment that has placed his position under scrutiny.

Kenny needs a result from this evening’s clash with Scotland to quell talk of board unease, especially as the toughest game of the window comes against Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday.

At his pre-match conference yesterday, Kenny was asked if he still believes he is the man to bring Ireland to a better place with a record of two wins in 17 competitive games raised as a counterpoint.

“Yeah, I do, absolutely,” he replied, “Without a shadow of a doubt. I’ve just signed a new contract and I’m committed here until after the Euros. We’ve just lost two very, very narrow games (Armenia and Ukraine) that we are disappointed to lose.

“We are just fully focused on this game. I have learnt a lot. I think we’ve got an awful lot of potential in this squad. We are looking to grow and get better and improve.”

Kenny will have to plan without Séamus Coleman and John Egan for this match, with the latter not ruled out of the Ukraine game. Coleman has left the camp, however.

He will be freshening up his squad after admitting energy levels were drained by the loss at the hands of Ukraine’s back-up options. The Republic of Ireland manager is frustrated that the decisive moments in single-goal defeats came from long-range attempts – while he concedes his players have to do more in the final third.

“You just have to be ruthless in front of goal. We have to be better with our level of creativity,” he said.

“There will be freshness and fresh impetus in our forward line going into the game tomorrow for sure.

“We want to be better. We know that Scotland are a formidable team when they get everyone out. We know they are a strong side and we are going to have to be at our best.”

Michael Obafemi is in line for a first Irish start, with Alan Browne also pushing for involvement either in midfield or at right wing-back, with James McClean set to get the nod ahead of Enda Stevens on the other side. Dara O’Shea is the front runner to replace Egan.