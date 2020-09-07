Williams' first goal a moment to cherish as Giggs' men set Welsh record

The last time Wales won four games in a row, Ian Rush was the 19-year-old striker and everything seemed possible. Now, 39 years on, it was another Anfield teenager who burst into the Dragons' fantasy den.

Neco Williams said he would "never forget the first goal for my country", and what will surely help it stay in the general Cardiff City Stadium memory bank is that it ensured that not only did Ryan Giggs' team secure the maximum return from their first two Nations League matches, but that a little history was made along the way.

Wales had never before won four matches in a row without conceding a goal and that, as well as the extension of their unbeaten run to eight games, will mean as much to Giggs as this second late winner in four days.

In truth, this would have been an instantly forgettable occasion but for those dramatic dying seconds. Bulgaria had been commendably dour in their resistance but Wales were awfully flat, particularly in a wretched first half, with Gareth Bale playing the complete 90 but hardly with his full repertoire.

Patience

To their credit, the youngsters kept going and continued to build patiently. And in the fourth minute of injury-time, after a move involving more than 25 passes, Jonny Williams sent the ball across for his namesake and fellow sub to head home. Some might question what the right-back was doing at the far post, but the 19-year-old had highlighted his desire to get up the pitch in his impressive cameo off the bench in Finland.

Wales' Jonny Williams (right) and Bulgaria's Spas Delev battle for the ball. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales' Jonny Williams (right) and Bulgaria's Spas Delev battle for the ball. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

"I was humming and hawing whether to start him today because of the performance he put on the other night, but he came on and not only his goal but his overall performance was fantastic," Giggs said. "He has loads of quality, has confidence in his ability, and he's brought new energy to the group."

For his part, Williams was appropriately goggle-eyed. "It's going too quick - my debut and then my first goal. When you're a kid, you always dream of playing for your country and to do what I'm doing now, it's a surreal moment."

The assumption now will be that Williams has earned the No 2 shirt, but it should be remembered that minutes at his club Liverpool will be scarce, in contrast to Connor Roberts at Swansea. Yet this is a good problem to have. Indeed, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and others to return. Next up in a month is a friendly at Wembley and then back to the Nations League. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Wales' Hal Robson-Kanu (left) and Bulgaria's Anton Nedyalkov battle for the ball. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales' Hal Robson-Kanu (left) and Bulgaria's Anton Nedyalkov battle for the ball. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales manager Ryan Giggs and Wales' Gareth Bale celebrate after the match. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

