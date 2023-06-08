Will Smallbone in limbo until Saints’ manager call

Will Smallbone has a story to tell but, on a Zoom call from Ireland’s training camp in Turkey, the 23-year-old kept his answers short and sharp as he approaches a delicate time in his club career.

Smallbone is hoping to be part of Southampton’s future after a successful loan spell at Stoke in the Championship although the fact that the Saints have been relegated to second tier status is far from ideal.

A move to appoint Russell Martin as the new manager has been held up by a dispute with his current club Swansea, so the midfielder is in a small bit of limbo and insists that his eyes are firmly on Irish duty while it’s all resolved.

Will Smallbone hopes to prove himself invaluable to Ireland's Euro qualifying campaign

“I don’t think anything has been announced yet so I’m not sure what’s going on down there,” says the creative midfielder who impressed on his Irish senior debut against Latvia.

“I’m not thinking too much about my future while I’m out here with Ireland. I’ll wait for Southampton to appoint a manager and like everyone else have a conversation with him to see where he sees me.

“What’s important for me next season is to carry on playing football.”

The merit of Stoke for Smallbone was about getting a run of games after an ACL injury curtailed his Southampton progression.

It was a tough blow to take for the son of a Kilkenny woman, Mary, an accomplished athlete in her youth.

Stephen Kenny referenced that athletic pedigree in explaining why there’s more to Smallbone than his confidence on the ball; it’s the work off it that will help to put him in the Irish picture for a competitive start. A lengthy camp also helps the integration process.

“It’s quite rare on the international stage to get such a long time together,” he continued. “It’s important that we all get back to understanding each other and training with each other.”​