Will Smallbone handed Ireland start as Evan Ferguson paired with Adam Idah for Greece clash

Will Smallbone during a Republic of Ireland training session at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has awarded a competitive debut to Will Smallbone and picked Adam Idah as the strike partner for Evan Ferguson for tonight's crunch Euro 2024 qualifier in Athens.

Smallbone replaces Jason Knight in midfield in what looks to be a 3-5-2 formation with Adam Idah preferred to Michael Obafemi up front in the absence of Chiedozie Ogbene.

The other talking point from the starting XI is the decision to go with Middlesbrough's Darragh Lenihan ahead of West Brom's Dara O'Shea on the left of the back three.

O'Shea has not played since injuring himself in March's defeat to France, whereas Lenihan has the edge on match sharpness with Middlesbrough's participation in the playoffs extending his season.

As expected, Callum O'Dowda and Matt Doherty start as wing backs with Gavin Bazunu holding onto the goalkeeper's shirt.

Kenny retains Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby in the engine room and they will be joined by Smallbone who impressed in the March friendly success over Latvia.

Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, Egan (c), Lenihan; Doherty, Smallbone, Cullen, Molumby, O'Dowda; Ferguson, Idah