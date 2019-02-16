Will Keane confirms talks with Mick McCarthy as he prepares to join Ireland squad

FORMER England U21 striker Will Keane says he's now close to starting his international career with the Republic of Ireland.

FORMER England U21 striker Will Keane says he's now close to starting his international career with the Republic of Ireland.

Currently on loan to Championship strugglers Ipswich Town from Hull City, Keane (26) has never played for Ireland at any level, though his twin brother Michael, now at

Everton, was capped at U17 level by the Republic before switching to his native England. Keane is on Mick McCarthy's list of possible recruits, which include Patrick Bamford (Leeds) and Nathan Redmond (Southampton), who have all played for England at underage level.

And now the forward says an Ireland career is in sight. "The ball is rolling with that. I spoke to Mick McCarthy a few weeks back and he said he'd like me to declare," Keane said.

"That is something I have been looking at for a while. I heard I might be on the radar when I was at Hull but things are moving forward now and hopefully I will be available in the next few months."

Twins Will and Michael, who started out at Manchester United, were potential opponents at international level early in their career as Michael declared for the Republic and won a number of U17s caps while Will was always in the England fold.

Michael has gone on to win senior caps with England but Will's career stalled and after a spell where he struggled at Hull, they loaned him out to Ipswich to aid their relegation battle.

Online Editors