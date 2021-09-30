Wigan striker Will Keane earns first call up as Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for Azerbaijan qualifier

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named 26-man squad for the upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday, October 9 will see Ireland try to win their first game of what has been a disappointing qualification effort in terms of results.

Three days later the Boys in Green welcome 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to the Aviva Stadium for a friendly.

Wigan striker Will Keane is one new face in Kenny's 26-man squad, with Keane's four goals in nine League One games this season getting him the nod.

Captain Seamus Coleman and defender Dara O'Shea are both ruled out through injury, while Enda Stevens, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene all return after being ruled out of the previous international window.

Republic of Ireland Squad v Azerbaijan / v Qatar



Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).